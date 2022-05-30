easyJet to cancel more than 200 flights over 10 days

easyJet (EZJ) said over the weekend that it would cancel more than 200 flights over the next 10 days because of airport delays and other restrictions.

The air carrier said it would cancel about 24 flights per day from London’s Gatwick Airport between May 28th and June 6th.

Last Thursday the airline was forced to cancel about 200 flights as a result of an IT issue.

“We are very sorry for the late notice of some of these cancellations and inconvenience caused for customers booked on these flights however we believe this is necessary to provide reliable services over this busy period,” the low-cost carrier said in a statement.

“Customers are being informed from today and provided with the option to rebook their flight or receive a refund and can apply for compensation in line with regulations,” it said.

Competitor British Airways faced IT issues in February that resulted in the cancellation of its short-haul flights from Heathrow for one morning.

As of 10:21 GMT on Monday the shares of EasyJet PLC were advancing 1.50% (8.00 pence) on the day to trade at 540.00 pence in London, while extending gains from the previous three trading sessions.