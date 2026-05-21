Parker-Hannifin Buys KKR’s Circor Unit for $2.55B Deal

Key Moments

KKR agreed to sell aerospace and defense company Circor to Parker-Hannifin in a transaction valued at $2.55 billion.

The acquisition is expected to enhance Parker-Hannifin’s position in higher-margin aerospace systems markets.

KKR plans to retain Circor’s naval and industrial operations, while all Circor employees are set to receive a dividend at closing.

Transaction Overview

U.S. investment firm KKR said on Thursday it would sell aerospace and defense company Circor to motion control products manufacturer Parker-Hannifin for $2.55 billion.

Circor produces components used in commercial and military aircraft, missile platforms, and naval vessels. The acquisition is expected to bolster Parker-Hannifin’s footprint in high-margin aerospace systems.

Deal Structure and Timeline

The parties expect the transaction to be completed in the second half of 2026.

When the deal closes, all Circor employees will receive a dividend financed from a portion of the sale proceeds. The payment is intended to recognize what was described as strong performance in the company’s industrial and naval businesses.

Aspect Detail Buyer Parker-Hannifin Seller KKR Target Circor (aerospace and defense company) Transaction Value $2.55 billion Expected Closing Second half of 2026

KKR’s Strategic Positioning

KKR said it sees significant potential to further expand both businesses.

KKR, which acquired Circor through its North America Fund XIII in 2023, said it will retain ownership of the company’s naval and industrial businesses, maintaining exposure to strategically important end markets.

The deal marks KKR’s fourth industrials exit this year.

Implications for Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin, which supplies airframes and engine components to Boeing and Airbus, raised annual profit forecast last month after beating quarterly estimates on strong demand for its aerospace and motion control products.