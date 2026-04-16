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Home » Stock Market News » Walmart Stock Gains Focus After Texas Store Expansion

Walmart Stock Gains Focus After Texas Store Expansion

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Walmart (NYSE:WMT) highlighted plans to remodel 72 Texas stores in 2026 as part of a wider modernization program.
  • The retailer is remodeling more than 650 Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets nationwide this year and has invested over $2.5 billion in Texas upgrades over the past five years.
  • A new milk processing facility in Robinson, Texas, is set to create over 400 jobs and serve customers across the South.

Texas Remodels Underpin Store Modernization Strategy

Investing.com — Walmart shares were in focus on Thursday after the company detailed plans to overhaul 72 stores across Texas in 2026 as part of its broader store modernization initiative.

The retailer said the upcoming Texas remodels are designed to enhance store layouts, technology, and services to support faster shopping and delivery. According to the company, most customers will be able to receive orders in as little as an hour, underscoring Walmart’s ongoing push to integrate its physical footprint with digital capabilities.

National Scope and Texas Investment

Alongside the Texas announcement, Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is pursuing an extensive upgrade program across the United States. The company is planning remodels at more than 650 Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets nationwide this year.

Walmart noted that it has already deployed more than $2.5 billion toward store improvements in Texas over the past five years, highlighting the state’s importance within its U.S. retail network.

InitiativeScope / AmountTiming / Context
Texas store remodels72 storesPlanned for 2026
U.S. store remodelsMore than 650 Supercenters and Neighborhood MarketsPlanned nationally this year
Texas store investmentOver $2.5 billionPast five years
Robinson milk facility jobsOver 400 jobsAs facility opens

Enhanced In-Store Services and Digital Tools

The upgraded Texas locations will incorporate an expanded suite of services aimed at improving the customer experience. Walmart said the modernized stores will offer free pharmacy delivery for Walmart+ members, including GLP-1 medications.

The plan also includes a store-based app designed to help shoppers navigate locations more easily and schedule services at Walmart’s Auto Care Center. Pharmacies and Vision Centers within the remodeled stores will be refreshed and will carry a broader selection of brands.

Leadership Commentary on Texas Commitment

Elise Vasquez-Warner, Senior Vice President, Southwest Business Unit, Walmart U.S., emphasized the retailer’s strategic focus on the state. “We’re proud to work and serve customers across Texas, and our continued investment reflects how deeply we believe in this state and its communities,” said Elise Vasquez-Warner, Senior Vice President, Southwest Business Unit, Walmart U.S.

New Robinson Facility and Local Employment Impact

Beyond store remodels, Walmart is preparing to launch a new milk processing facility in Robinson, Texas. The company said the site will generate over 400 jobs and supply milk to customers across the South.

The store upgrade program is also expected to support local economies. The remodels will bring construction jobs during the build-out phase and create or sustain long-term retail positions once stores reopen in their updated format.

Broader Merchandising and Interactive Experiences

As part of the remodel initiative, the Texas stores will expand product assortments and feature more prominent offerings from brands such as De’Longhi, Oura, Jessica Simpson, and Lemme. Walmart added that the refreshed locations will include interactive displays intended to enhance in-store engagement.

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