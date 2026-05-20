Safe-Haven Flows Lift Dollar as CHF Slips on GDP

Key Moments:

USD/CHF traded around 0.7890 in Asian hours on Wednesday, extending gains for a second consecutive session.

The US 30-Year Treasury Yield eased to 5.181% after touching a near 19-year high of 5.200% on Wednesday.

Swiss Q1 GDP rose 0.5% quarter-on-quarter, the strongest quarterly expansion in a year.

Dollar Advances Against Franc on Renewed Geopolitical Tensions

USD/CHF continued to climb for a second straight day, trading near 0.7890 during Wednesday’s Asian session. The pair strengthened as demand for safe-haven assets supported the US Dollar (USD), even as the Swiss Franc (CHF) typically benefits from risk-off sentiment.

Market participants adopted a more cautious stance following a Bloomberg report on Tuesday. According to the report, US President Donald Trump recently threatened to resume attacks on Iran within two or three days as part of an effort to secure an agreement to end the war. This followed a short pause in planned hostilities after Tehran submitted a new proposal aimed at resolving the US-Israeli conflict.

Rising Inflation Risks and US Yield Dynamics

Concerns about inflation in the United States have intensified as conflict-driven energy price pressures build. Earlier surges in oil prices are seen as reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) may have to keep interest rates elevated for an extended period or potentially tighten policy further.

The recent jump in yields has underscored renewed worries that inflation could remain higher for longer than previously anticipated. On Wednesday, the US 30-Year Treasury Yield slipped to 5.181% after briefly reaching a nearly 19-year peak of 5.200%.

The 10-Year Treasury Yield stayed firm near its 16-month high of 4.687%, while the 2-Year yield held close to its 15-month high of 4.139%. Both yield peaks were recorded on Tuesday.

US Treasury Maturity Recent Level / Peak Time Reference 30-Year 5.181% (after 5.200% peak) Nearly 19-year high on Wednesday 10-Year Near 4.687% 16-month high recorded Tuesday 2-Year Near 4.139% 15-month high recorded Tuesday

Swiss Economy Shows Strongest Quarterly Growth in a Year

Preliminary Swiss figures indicated that gross domestic product expanded by 0.5% quarter-on-quarter in the first three months of the year, up from 0.2% in the prior period. This marked the most robust quarterly performance for Switzerland in a year and pointed to a continuing rebound in economic activity.

Despite the solid domestic backdrop, the CHF weakened against the USD as global risk sentiment and yield differentials overshadowed the supportive data. Looking ahead, traders are expected to monitor Industrial Production (YoY) data for the first quarter of 2026, scheduled for release on Thursday.

Background: Key Drivers of the Swiss Franc

Fundamental Influences on CHF

The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency and ranks among the ten most actively traded currencies worldwide, with turnover far exceeding the size of the domestic economy. Its value is shaped by broad market risk appetite, Switzerland’s economic backdrop, and measures implemented by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), among other elements.

Between 2011 and 2015, the Swiss Franc was pegged to the Euro (EUR). The sudden removal of this peg triggered a more than 20% surge in the Franc’s value and sparked significant market disruption. Although the peg is no longer in place, CHF performance remains closely aligned with the Euro, reflecting Switzerland’s strong economic links with the Eurozone.

Safe-Haven Status of the Franc

The Swiss Franc (CHF) is widely regarded as a safe-haven currency that investors tend to buy in periods of market turmoil. This perception stems from Switzerland’s reputation for economic stability, a competitive export sector, substantial central bank reserves, and a longstanding policy of political neutrality in international conflicts. During periods of heightened uncertainty, CHF is likely to appreciate against currencies perceived as riskier.

Role of the Swiss National Bank

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) convenes quarterly to set monetary policy, targeting an annual inflation rate of less than 2%. When inflation exceeds, or is projected to exceed, this threshold, the SNB may respond by raising its policy rate to rein in price pressures. Higher rates are typically supportive for CHF by boosting yields and improving the currency’s investment appeal. Conversely, rate cuts tend to weigh on the Franc.

Impact of Swiss Economic Data

Macroeconomic indicators in Switzerland are critical for gauging the health of the economy and can significantly influence CHF valuation. While Switzerland generally experiences stable economic conditions, abrupt shifts in growth, inflation, the current account balance, or the SNB’s currency reserves can spark moves in the Franc. Strong growth, low unemployment, and elevated confidence tend to favor CHF, whereas signs of weakening momentum can lead to depreciation.

Linkages with Eurozone Policy

Switzerland’s small, open economy is highly dependent on the neighboring Eurozone. The broader European Union is a key trading partner and political counterpart for Switzerland, making Eurozone macroeconomic and monetary policy stability crucial for both the Swiss economy and CHF. Given this dependence, some models indicate that the correlation between the Euro (EUR) and the Swiss Franc (CHF) is more than 90%, implying an almost perfect relationship in their performance.