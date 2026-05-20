AUD/JPY Drops Below 113 on Strong Japan GDP

Key Moments:

AUD/JPY trades near 112.90 in early European dealings on Wednesday after losing momentum below 113.00.

Japan’s Q1 2026 GDP growth of 2.1% annualized and 0.5% quarter-on-quarter exceeds prior readings and forecasts, supporting the JPY.

The broader AUD/JPY uptrend remains intact above the 100-day SMA, with key support at 112.45 and resistance at 113.65.

Cross Retreats as Yen Benefits from Robust GDP Data

AUD/JPY eased to around 112.90 during Wednesday’s early European session, slipping as the Japanese Yen found support from stronger-than-expected domestic growth figures. While the pair continues to exhibit a generally constructive tone, the moderation in momentum suggests the potential for further consolidation, especially with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) dipping below the midline. The initial resistance level is located at 113.65, while first support is identified at 112.45.

Preliminary data from Japan’s Cabinet Office released on Tuesday indicated that the economy expanded at an annualized 2.1% in the first quarter of 2026, outpacing the prior 1.3% and surpassing the market forecast of 1.7%. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, gross domestic product rose 0.5% in Q1, up from 0.3% in the fourth quarter of 2025 and above expectations for a 0.4% increase. The stronger growth profile has added traction to the JPY against the AUD.

RBA Minutes Highlight Inflation Concerns and Growth Risks

On the Australian side, minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) released on Tuesday showed that eight of nine board members supported the May rate increase to 4.35%, citing heightened inflation risks stemming from the Gulf conflict. One board member preferred to wait for additional economic data before endorsing a move.

The RBA minutes also underscored mounting worries that global energy shocks and tensions in the Middle East could stoke domestic price pressures and weigh on overall economic activity. These concerns may limit upside potential for the AUD against the JPY, even as the cross retains a generally positive technical backdrop.

Technical Overview: Bullish Structure Holds Despite Loss of Momentum

On the daily chart, AUD/JPY continues to trade comfortably above the 100-day simple moving average (SMA), preserving a broadly bullish configuration. Price action is currently hovering just below the Bollinger middle band, which is serving as the first layer of resistance. The RSI, softening around 46, points to fading upside momentum but does not yet signal a reversal of the prevailing uptrend.

Technical Level Indicator / Reference Value Immediate resistance Bollinger middle band 113.65 Stronger resistance Upper Bollinger band 114.88 Initial support Lower Bollinger band 112.45 Next support March 13 low 111.47 Major support / trend floor 100-day SMA 110.52

On the upside, the first hurdle is situated at the Bollinger middle band near 113.65. A sustained break above this zone would bring the upper Bollinger band around 114.88 into view as a more formidable obstacle for buyers. On the downside, immediate support lies at the lower Bollinger band at 112.45, followed by the March 13 trough at 111.47. The 100-day SMA at 110.52 stands out as a deeper, but critical, support level that helps maintain the broader bullish bias for the cross.

Japanese Yen FAQs

What key factors drive the Japanese Yen?

The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.

How do the decisions of the Bank of Japan impact the Japanese Yen?

One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.

How does the differential between Japanese and US bond yields impact the Japanese Yen?

Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.

How does broader risk sentiment impact the Japanese Yen?

The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.