XRP and XLM Slide as Bearish Momentum Takes Control

Key Moments

XRP and XLM continue to trade under pressure as bearish momentum dominates near-term price action.

Derivatives data shows rising short positions, with long-to-short ratios falling below 1 for both assets.

Weak funding rates and repeated rejection at resistance levels signal fading bullish strength.

XRP and XLM Under Pressure as Bears Take Control

Ripple (XRP) and Stellar (XLM) are trading lower as bearish momentum builds across both spot and derivatives markets. Price action shows continued weakness, with sellers maintaining control in the short term.

Both assets remain under pressure after failing to sustain recent recovery attempts. Instead, rallies are being met with selling interest, which has capped upside momentum.

Derivatives Data Signals Weak Sentiment

Derivatives indicators confirm a shift toward bearish positioning. Long-to-short ratios for both XRP and XLM have dropped below 1, showing that more traders are betting on downside moves.

In addition, funding rates have weakened. This suggests that long positions are losing conviction while short positions are gaining traction across the market.

As a result, momentum continues to favor sellers in the near term.

Resistance Rejections Add to Downside Pressure

XRP and XLM have both struggled to break above key technical resistance zones. Each rebound attempt has been met with renewed selling pressure.

This repeated rejection pattern signals that bullish momentum is fading. Consequently, the market structure has shifted back in favor of the bears.

Technical Outlook Remains Fragile

Market structure for both tokens remains fragile as price action consolidates near support zones. However, without a clear catalyst, recovery attempts continue to lose strength.

Traders are now watching whether current support levels can hold. A break lower could open the door to deeper downside risk in the short term.