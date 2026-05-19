Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » USD/MYR holds close to highs last seen on April 9th

USD/MYR holds close to highs last seen on April 9th

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated:

The USD/MYR currency pair held near a 5 1/2-week high of 3.9775 on Tuesday, with the greenback remaining well bid.

Despite a revival in optimism around a possible US-Iran peace agreement, investors remain cautious amid persistent disputes over Tehran’s nuclear program and issues surrounding the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump recently canceled a planned military strike on Iran and commented that there was a good chance an Iran nuclear deal could be reached. The subdued market response to these remarks suggests lingering skepticism over a swift resolution to the Iran conflict. This ongoing uncertainty is likely to continue supporting the safe-haven appeal of the US Dollar.

In addition, firmer-than-anticipated US inflation readings have reinforced hawkish messaging from Federal Reserve officials. According to pricing in the fed funds futures market referenced by the CME FedWatch tool, traders see a 35.0% likelihood that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by 25 basis points by year-end.

Attention is now turning to the upcoming release of the Federal Open Market Committee minutes on Wednesday, which could provide further clarity on the Fed interest rate outlook.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s annual inflation rate was reported at its highest level since October 2024 in April.

Annual headline inflation has accelerated to 1.9% in April from 1.7% in March, in line with market consensus.

Upward price pressure came from food & beverages (up 1.2% YoY), alcoholic beverages and tobacco (up 2.8% YoY), housing (up 1.1% YoY), transport (up 4.1% YoY), health (up 1.4% YoY), information and communication (up 2.0% YoY) and financial services (up 4.9% YoY).

Malaysia’s core inflation, which excludes fresh food and administered prices, has eased to 2.0% in April from 2.1% in March.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Salesforce to cut staff by 10% as part of restructuring planSalesforce to cut staff by 10% as part of restructuring plan Salesforce Inc on Wednesday announced a restructuring plan, aimed at reducing operating costs and improving operating margins, which also includes current workforce reduction by about 10%."As our revenue accelerated through the […]
  • Forex Market: CHF/NOK daily forecastForex Market: CHF/NOK daily forecast During Friday’s trading session CHF/NOK traded within the range of 6.6639-6.7027 and closed at 6.6665.At 6:45 GMT today CHF/NOK was losing 0.04% for the day to trade at 6.6636. The pair touched a daily low at 6.6612 at 00:45 GMT, the […]
  • EUR/USD advances to two-week highs ahead of Yellen testimonyEUR/USD advances to two-week highs ahead of Yellen testimony The euro advanced to the strongest level in two weeks against the US dollar on speculation for a dovish testimony by Janet Yellen in her first appearance before Congress as head of the Federal Reserve.EUR/USD hit a session high at 1.3683 […]
  • Forex Market: USD/CAD daily trading forecastForex Market: USD/CAD daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw USD/CAD within the range of 1.3181-1.3312. The pair closed at 1.3208, falling 0.74% on a daily basis, or at the sharpest rate since August 31st, when it slid 0.79%. The daily high has been the highest level since […]
  • Amazon faces EUR 10 million fine in ItalyAmazon faces EUR 10 million fine in Italy Italy's antitrust authority has imposed a fine of as much as 10 million euros on two subsidiaries of Amazon in relation with alleged unfair commercial practices.The US company "significantly restricted consumers' freedom of choice" by […]
  • Forex Market: GBP/SEK daily trading forecastForex Market: GBP/SEK daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw GBP/SEK within the range of 11.4319-11.6448. The pair closed at 11.4443, losing 1.66% on a daily basis.At 7:11 GMT today GBP/SEK was up 0.16% for the day to trade at 11.4590. The pair touched a daily high at 11.4685 […]