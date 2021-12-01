Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home  »  Stock News   »   Comtech Telecommunications secures 5G contract with top-tier carrier from Canada

Comtech Telecommunications secures 5G contract with top-tier carrier from Canada

December 1, 2021 9:36 am

Comtech Telecommunications Corp, a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies to commercial and government clientele, said this week that during its first quarter of fiscal 2022 it had been awarded a contract to provide Gateway Mobile Location Center and Location Management Function solutions for a top-tier mobile network operator from Canada.

“5G is the next generation of telecom infrastructure,” Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp, said in a statement.

“Comtech’s 5G innovations will bring more and faster services to this Canadian carrier. We are proud to be at the forefront of this pioneering technology,” the CEO added.

Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News