Comtech Telecommunications Corp, a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies to commercial and government clientele, said this week that during its first quarter of fiscal 2022 it had been awarded a contract to provide Gateway Mobile Location Center and Location Management Function solutions for a top-tier mobile network operator from Canada.

“5G is the next generation of telecom infrastructure,” Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp, said in a statement.

“Comtech’s 5G innovations will bring more and faster services to this Canadian carrier. We are proud to be at the forefront of this pioneering technology,” the CEO added.