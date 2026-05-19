Aussie Slips as Strong US Dollar Offsets Hawkish RBA

Key Moments

AUD/USD retreats below the mid-0.7100 area during Tuesday’s Asian session despite a prior rebound from the 0.7120-0.7115 zone.

RBA Minutes show eight of nine board members supported lifting rates to 4.35% amid heightened inflation concerns linked to the Gulf conflict.

Stronger U.S. Dollar demand, supported by expectations of further Federal Reserve tightening and Middle East tensions, weighs on the AUD/USD pair.

Australian Dollar Loses Ground Against Strengthening Greenback

The AUD/USD pair is unable to extend the prior session’s modest rebound from the 0.7120-0.7115 area, which marked more than a two-week low, and faces renewed selling pressure in Tuesday’s Asian trading. The pair’s intraday decline is driven by fresh buying interest in the U.S. Dollar (USD), which outweighs the impact of hawkish messaging from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and pushes the exchange rate back below the mid-0.7100 range in recent dealings.

RBA Minutes Highlight Inflation Fears but Offer Limited Support to AUD

Minutes from the RBA’s May policy meeting indicate that eight of the nine board members favored raising the cash rate to 4.35%, citing mounting inflation risks stemming from the Gulf conflict. Earlier, RBA Assistant Governor Sarah Hunter warned that the central bank is concerned higher energy prices could quickly filter through to consumer prices, potentially leading to a “‌significant shift in inflation expectations.”

These signals reinforce market expectations for another rate increase at the RBA’s August meeting. However, the Australian Dollar has not derived significant benefit from this outlook, as broader U.S. Dollar strength continues to dominate price action in the AUD/USD pair.

U.S. Dollar Index Recovers as Fed Expectations and Geopolitics Support Demand

After pulling back in the previous session from its highest level since April 7, the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) – which measures the Greenback against a basket of major currencies – is regaining upward momentum, supported by a combination of factors.

Despite a revival in optimism around a possible U.S.-Iran peace agreement, investors remain cautious amid persistent disputes over Tehran’s nuclear program and issues surrounding the Strait of Hormuz. In addition, expectations that the U.S. central bank will raise borrowing costs by year-end are contributing to renewed demand for the Greenback, adding pressure on the AUD/USD pair.

Factor Impact on AUD/USD RBA May Minutes (8 of 9 backing hike to 4.35%) Hawkish for AUD, but overshadowed by USD strength Expectations of further Fed rate hikes Supports USD, weighs on AUD/USD Middle East tensions and Iran-related risks Boosts safe-haven demand for USD

Markets Eye FOMC Minutes as Middle East Developments Add Volatility Risk

Attention is now turning to the upcoming release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes on Wednesday, which could provide further clarity on the U.S. interest rate outlook. In the interim, new headlines related to the Middle East situation may continue to fuel volatility across financial markets.

US President Donald Trump recently canceled a planned military strike on Iran and commented that there is a good chance an Iran nuclear deal can be reached. The subdued market response to these remarks suggests lingering skepticism over a swift resolution to the Iran conflict. This ongoing uncertainty is likely to continue supporting the safe-haven appeal of the U.S. Dollar and underpins expectations for additional downside pressure on the AUD/USD pair.

RBA Policy Framework and AUD Dynamics

Role and Mandate of the Reserve Bank of Australia

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is responsible for setting interest rates and directing monetary policy in Australia. Policy decisions are taken by a board of governors at 11 scheduled meetings each year, with additional emergency meetings convened when necessary. The RBA’s main objective is to maintain price stability, defined as inflation of 2-3%, while also aiming “..to contribute to the stability of the currency, full employment, and the economic prosperity and welfare of the Australian people.”

The primary instrument for achieving these goals is adjustment of interest rates. Higher interest rates tend to be supportive for the Australian Dollar (AUD), while lower rates generally have the opposite effect. The central bank can also deploy quantitative easing or tightening as supplementary policy tools.

Inflation Data and Its Effect on the Australian Dollar

Inflation outcomes are a key input into RBA policy decisions and therefore influential for the AUD. In the current environment of more open global capital flows, moderately higher inflation often leads central banks to increase interest rates. Higher rates can attract foreign capital seeking improved returns, boosting demand for the local currency. For Australia, this mechanism supports the Aussie Dollar when inflation developments push the RBA toward tighter policy.

Broader Economic Indicators and Currency Valuation

Macroeconomic releases that assess the strength of the Australian economy can also impact the currency’s value. Investors generally prefer deploying capital in economies perceived as stable and expanding rather than those that appear fragile or contracting. Stronger growth and sentiment can encourage capital inflows, lifting overall demand for the AUD.

Key indicators include GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, labor market data, and consumer confidence surveys. Robust data can increase the likelihood that the RBA will raise rates, which would typically be supportive for the Australian Dollar.

Quantitative Easing (QE) and Implications for AUD

Quantitative Easing (QE) is deployed in severe conditions when conventional interest rate cuts are insufficient to restore credit flows. Under QE, the RBA creates Australian Dollars to purchase assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from financial institutions, supplying additional liquidity to the system. This expansion of the central bank’s balance sheet usually exerts downward pressure on the AUD.

Quantitative Tightening (QT) and Implications for AUD

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the opposite of QE and typically follows once the economy starts to recover and inflation picks up. In a QT phase, the RBA halts new asset purchases and stops reinvesting principal repayments from maturing bonds it already holds. This gradual withdrawal of liquidity is generally viewed as positive – or bullish – for the Australian Dollar.