Key Moments

Oil prices slipped after the US signaled a delay in a planned military strike on Iran.

The move eased immediate fears of supply disruption in the Middle East.

Traders remained cautious as geopolitical risks and negotiations with Iran continue.

Oil Prices Fall as Trump Delays Iran Strike

Oil prices moved lower after US President Donald Trump called off a planned military strike on Iran. The decision came as diplomatic discussions continued between the US and regional partners.

The announcement reduced fears of an immediate escalation in the Middle East. As a result, expectations of supply disruption in global oil markets eased in the short term.

Geopolitical Tensions Still Drive Market Sentiment

Despite the pullback in prices, underlying geopolitical risks remain elevated. The conflict between the US and Iran continues to raise concerns about energy supply stability.

Iran and the US are still engaged in negotiations, and the situation remains fluid. Any breakdown in talks could quickly revive risk premiums in oil markets.

Market Reaction and Outlook

Traders reacted quickly to the news of the delayed strike. Oil futures slipped as risk premiums were reduced, although volatility remains high.

Market participants are closely watching further developments in US–Iran relations. Future price direction will depend heavily on diplomatic progress and any renewed military signals.