Sterling Slides as Iran, UK Crisis Boost Dollar Demand

Key Moments

GBP/USD extends its decline for a fifth straight session, touching 1.3300, the weakest level since April 8.

Escalating tensions involving Iran and firmer expectations for a 2026 Federal Reserve rate hike support the US Dollar.

Political strains within the UK government and upcoming labor and inflation data leave the backdrop tilted toward GBP/USD downside.

Dollar Strength Pushes GBP/USD to Multi-Week Low

The GBP/USD pair continued to retreat on Monday, extending last week’s sharp losses and remaining under sustained selling pressure for a fifth consecutive session. During the Asian trading hours, spot prices fell to the 1.3300 area, marking the lowest level since April 8, as the US Dollar held broadly firmer and kept the British Pound on the defensive.

Geopolitical Risks and Fed Expectations Support the Greenback

Renewed concerns about a possible escalation of conflict in the Middle East, combined with shifting expectations for US monetary policy, underpinned demand for the safe-haven Greenback. Rising market bets on an interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve in 2026 have been reinforced by the latest geopolitical developments.

US President Donald Trump warned Iran that the “clock is ticking” and that there “won’t be anything left” if action is not taken soon, adding that “time is of the essence.” In parallel, the Times of Israel reported on Saturday that Israel and the US are moving forward with military preparations that could lead to the resumption of coordinated strikes against Iran.

Oil Rally Fuels Inflation Concerns and Hawkish Fed Pricing

Tensions surrounding Iran’s nuclear program and the situation in the Strait of Hormuz have dampened hopes for a diplomatic breakthrough and have pushed Crude Oil prices to a two-week high. The rise in energy prices has revived worries about inflation and strengthened expectations for a more hawkish policy stance from the Fed.

Data from the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool indicate that market participants are now assigning more than a 50% probability that the US central bank will lift interest rates before the end of this year. This outlook continues to support elevated US Treasury yields and adds further momentum to the US Dollar, exerting additional downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair.

UK Political Uncertainty Weighs on Sterling

While the Dollar benefits from safe-haven flows and policy expectations, the British Pound is facing its own headwinds from domestic politics. Calls for UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to resign have intensified after the ruling Labour Party suffered substantial setbacks in recent local elections.

The situation was compounded by the resignation of UK Health Minister Wes Streeting last Thursday, a move that signals a deepening internal crisis within the party. These developments are reinforcing the bearish case for Sterling and point to the risk of additional near-term downside in GBP/USD.

Key UK Data in Focus for GBP Traders

Market participants will turn their attention this week to a series of important UK macroeconomic releases that could influence short-term trading in the Pound. The data calendar begins with the latest monthly employment report on Tuesday, followed by fresh consumer inflation figures on Wednesday.

These releases are expected to be pivotal in shaping expectations for the Bank of England’s future interest rate decisions and may inject volatility into GBP trading. However, given the current combination of stronger USD fundamentals and UK political instability, the broader backdrop remains skewed in favor of sellers in the GBP/USD market.

Market Drivers at a Glance

Factor Impact on GBP/USD Geopolitical tensions involving Iran Boosts safe-haven demand for USD, weighs on GBP/USD Expectations for Fed rate hike by 2026 Supports higher US yields and stronger USD Higher Crude Oil prices and inflation concerns Reinforces hawkish Fed outlook, positive for USD UK political instability (Labour losses, ministerial resignation) Undermines confidence in GBP Upcoming UK employment and inflation data Could drive short-term volatility but backdrop favors GBP/USD bears

Pound Sterling: Background and Key Influences

What Is the Pound Sterling?

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data.

Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).

How Bank of England Decisions Affect GBP

The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates.

When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.

When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.

Role of Economic Data in Shaping Sterling Moves

Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP.

A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.

Trade Balance Considerations for GBP

Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period.

If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.