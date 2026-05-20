Kiwi Slides as Strong U.S. Dollar Weighs on Mood

Key Moments

NZD/USD trades near 0.5820 in Wednesday’s Asian session as the New Zealand Dollar weakens against the U.S. Dollar.

Market participants reassess the likelihood of further Federal Reserve tightening after a stronger U.S. inflation reading.

The People’s Bank of China keeps its one-year and five-year Loan Prime Rates unchanged at 3.00% and 3.50% in May.

NZD Under Pressure in Asian Trading

The New Zealand Dollar continues to lose ground against the U.S. Dollar, with NZD/USD moving down toward 0.5820 during Wednesday’s Asian trading hours. The pair’s decline reflects broad U.S. Dollar strength, supported by concerns over geopolitical risks in the Middle East and expectations that U.S. interest rates could remain elevated for an extended period.

Geopolitical Tensions and Fed Outlook Support the Dollar

According to Reuters on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said that Washington may need to strike Iran again and that he had been an hour away from ordering an attack before postponing it. Earlier on Monday, Trump stated that he had paused a planned resumption of hostilities following a new proposal by Tehran to end the US-Israeli war.

A stronger-than-anticipated U.S. inflation release last week has reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve may maintain a “higher-for-longer” policy stance. This backdrop is providing ongoing support to the Greenback. Data from the CME FedWatch tool show that traders are currently assigning a 41.5% probability to a 25 basis point rate increase by the Fed by year-end.

PBOC Holds Loan Prime Rates Steady

In China, the People’s Bank of China kept its Loan Prime Rates unchanged in May, marking the 12th straight month without a move and aligning with market expectations. The one-year LPR remains at 3.00%, while the five-year LPR is held at 3.50%.

The central bank’s latest quarterly report indicates that policymakers are not in a hurry to reduce rates, even as economic activity and lending continue to show signs of softness.

Indicator Current Level Comment NZD/USD Near 0.5820 Trading lower in Wednesday’s Asian session Fed rate hike probability 41.5% Chance of a 25 bps increase by year-end (CME FedWatch) One-year LPR (China) 3.00% Unchanged for the 12th consecutive month in May Five-year LPR (China) 3.50% Unchanged for the 12th consecutive month in May

PBOC: Mandate, Ownership, and Policy Toolkit

The primary monetary policy objectives of the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) are to safeguard price stability, including exchange rate stability, and promote economic growth. China’s central bank also aims to implement financial refo

rms, such as opening and developing the financial market.

The PBoC is owned by the state of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), so it is not considered an autonomous institution. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Committee Secretary, nominated by the Chairman of the State Council, has a key influence on the PBoC’s management and direction, not the governor. However, Mr. Pan Gongsheng currently holds both of these posts.

Unlike the Western economies, the PBoC uses a broader set of monetary policy instruments to achieve its objectives. The primary tools include a seven-day Reverse Repo Rate (RRR), Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF), foreign exchange interventions, and Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR). However, the Loan Prime Rate (LPR) is China’s benchmark interest rate. Changes to the LPR directly influence the rates that need to be paid in the market for loans and mortgages and the interest paid on savings. By changing the LPR, China’s central bank can also influence the exchange rates of the Chinese Renminbi.

Private Banking in China

Yes, China has 19 private banks – a small fraction of the financial system. The largest private banks are digital lenders WeBank and MYbank, which are backed by tech giants Tencent and Ant Group, per The Straits Times. In 2014, China allowed domestic lenders fully capitalized by private funds to operate in the state-dominated financial sector.