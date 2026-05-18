Platinum Stalls Below Resistance on Macro Uncertainty

Key Moments

Johnson Matthey’s 2026 PGM Market Report projected a platinum supply deficit of about 317,000 ounces in 2026. The market also recorded a larger 951,000-ounce shortfall in 2025.

Platinum futures climbed toward 2200 on May 15. This marked the highest level since March 12 before sellers capped the rally.

The market continues to trade inside a broad 1800–2200 range. Meanwhile, 1876 remains a key swing low and 2200 acts as major resistance near the 2026 yearly VWAP.

Industrial Demand Helps Platinum Outperform

Over the past month, platinum has traded more on its own fundamentals than on broader precious metals trends. Gold and silver stayed pressured by safe-haven flows and expectations for higher interest rates. However, platinum gained support from its industrial demand story.

Supply Deficits Continue to Support Prices

Johnson Matthey’s 2026 PGM Market Report, released on May 14, projected another platinum market deficit in 2026. The report estimated a shortfall of roughly 317,000 ounces after a much larger 951,000-ounce deficit in 2025.

South African supply remains constrained by aging infrastructure and high electricity costs. In addition, Russia continues to face sanctions-related disruptions that limit exports. Although traders already knew these issues, the latest report provided fresh estimates that renewed bullish interest.

Auto Demand and Relative Value Drive Interest

Demand trends have also supported platinum prices. Usage in auto-catalysts and hybrid vehicles continues to grow. At the same time, enthusiasm around electric vehicle expansion has slowed.

Meanwhile, the large price gap between gold and platinum has encouraged some investors to rotate into platinum. As a result, futures advanced toward 2200 on May 15, reaching the highest level since March 12.

Geopolitical Risks Keep Markets on Edge

The Strait of Hormuz remains an important market risk. Earlier this month, President Donald Trump paused plans to escort ships through the region while talks with Iran continued.

At the same time, the US counter-blockade on Iranian ports stayed in place. Consequently, oil prices remained elevated. Higher energy costs have reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve may keep interest rates higher for longer.

Despite this backdrop, platinum has continued to outperform gold and silver. Investors increasingly view the metal through an industrial lens rather than as a pure safe-haven asset.

Recent Price Action Shifts Into Range Trading

Platinum’s price action has changed notably in recent months. The market moved from a strong rally into a broad consolidation range.

Phase Price Area / Level Key Dynamics Initial Rally Near 2925 (ATH) Prices surged from December 2025 into late January 2026 on strong demand and supply deficits. Sharp Selloff Down to 1800 The market corrected sharply as traders reduced stretched long positions. Recovery Back toward 2400 Buyers returned near 1800, but sellers regained control near 2400 in March. Range Formation 1800–2200 Prices rotated sideways while forming gradually higher highs and lows. Recent Rejection 2200 / Yearly VWAP Sellers defended resistance near the yearly VWAP and capped the latest rally.

Strong Rally Followed by Sharp Correction

Platinum began a powerful rally in December 2025. Strong buying pushed prices to record highs near 2925 by late January 2026.

Several factors supported the move. These included structural supply deficits, strong Chinese demand, and broader interest in precious metals during global uncertainty.

However, the rally later reversed sharply. Prices fell back toward 1800 as traders liquidated long positions and reduced exposure.

Market Builds Base Between 1800 and 2200

In early February, buyers returned near 1800 and triggered a rebound toward 2400. However, sellers defended that area aggressively in early March and pushed prices lower again.

Although platinum briefly dipped below 1800, buyers quickly regained control. This reinforced the area as a strong support zone. Meanwhile, 1876 emerged as an important swing low inside the broader range.

Since then, platinum has traded between 1800 and 2200. The market continues to show two-way activity, but higher lows suggest buyers may still be building a longer-term base.

2200 Remains the Key Resistance Zone

Most recently, the 2200 level has acted as strong resistance. This area also aligns with the 2026 yearly VWAP, making it technically important.

As a result, sellers rejected the latest rally attempt and pushed prices back into the established range. Until buyers clear 2200 decisively, platinum may remain trapped inside this broader consolidation structure.