WTI Crude Extends Rally as Technicals Point to Upside

Key Moments

WTI trades around $98.20, advancing for a second straight session during Asian hours on Friday.

Price remains above the nine-day EMA at $97.06 and the 50-day EMA at $91.12, reinforcing a bullish technical bias.

Upside focus centers on resistance near $107.50, with key downside levels at $97.06, $92.40, $91.12, and $86.92.

Constructive Technical Tone Within Ascending Triangle

WTI continues to build on recent gains, trading close to $98.20 in Asian trading on Friday and marking a second consecutive day of advances. On the daily chart, the contract remains confined within an ascending triangle pattern, signaling that the broader directional bias is to the upside. Buyers have been consistently entering on price pullbacks at progressively higher levels, underscoring firm demand beneath the market.

The contract is holding above both the short-term nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the medium-term 50-day EMA, which helps sustain a supportive trend backdrop. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering near 53.78, a neutral reading that indicates bullish momentum is still present without signs of immediate overbought conditions.

Upside Levels: Triangle Breakout in Focus

From a resistance perspective, the next significant test sits near the upper boundary of the ascending triangle, around $107.50. A convincing move through this ceiling would reinforce the bullish structure and could open the way for a challenge of $113.28, which is described as the highest level since June 2022.

Upside Technical Levels Price Technical Context Ascending triangle upper boundary $107.50 Key resistance zone Potential post-break target $113.28 Highest level since June 2022

Downside Risk Markers and Support Structure

On the downside, initial support is identified at the nine-day EMA around $97.06. A drop below this short-term average would signal a loss of near-term momentum and could intensify selling pressure. In that scenario, price may gravitate toward the lower boundary of the ascending triangle near $92.40, followed by the 50-day EMA at $91.12.

If weakness deepens beyond those levels, further downside could bring into view a nearly monthly low at $86.92, which was registered on May 6.