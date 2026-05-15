Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Commodities News » WTI Crude Extends Rally as Technicals Point to Upside

WTI Crude Extends Rally as Technicals Point to Upside

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • WTI trades around $98.20, advancing for a second straight session during Asian hours on Friday.
  • Price remains above the nine-day EMA at $97.06 and the 50-day EMA at $91.12, reinforcing a bullish technical bias.
  • Upside focus centers on resistance near $107.50, with key downside levels at $97.06, $92.40, $91.12, and $86.92.

Constructive Technical Tone Within Ascending Triangle

WTI continues to build on recent gains, trading close to $98.20 in Asian trading on Friday and marking a second consecutive day of advances. On the daily chart, the contract remains confined within an ascending triangle pattern, signaling that the broader directional bias is to the upside. Buyers have been consistently entering on price pullbacks at progressively higher levels, underscoring firm demand beneath the market.

The contract is holding above both the short-term nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the medium-term 50-day EMA, which helps sustain a supportive trend backdrop. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering near 53.78, a neutral reading that indicates bullish momentum is still present without signs of immediate overbought conditions.

Upside Levels: Triangle Breakout in Focus

From a resistance perspective, the next significant test sits near the upper boundary of the ascending triangle, around $107.50. A convincing move through this ceiling would reinforce the bullish structure and could open the way for a challenge of $113.28, which is described as the highest level since June 2022.

Upside Technical LevelsPriceTechnical Context
Ascending triangle upper boundary$107.50Key resistance zone
Potential post-break target$113.28Highest level since June 2022

Downside Risk Markers and Support Structure

On the downside, initial support is identified at the nine-day EMA around $97.06. A drop below this short-term average would signal a loss of near-term momentum and could intensify selling pressure. In that scenario, price may gravitate toward the lower boundary of the ascending triangle near $92.40, followed by the 50-day EMA at $91.12.

If weakness deepens beyond those levels, further downside could bring into view a nearly monthly low at $86.92, which was registered on May 6.

Downside Technical LevelsPriceTechnical Context
Nine-day EMA (immediate support)$97.06First line of support; break would undermine momentum
Ascending triangle lower boundary$92.40Secondary support within pattern
50-day EMA$91.12Medium-term trend support
Nearly monthly low (May 6)$86.92Deeper downside reference point
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News