Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » Pi Network Attempts Modest Bounce as Bears Retain Control

Pi Network Attempts Modest Bounce as Bears Retain Control

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Pi Network (PI) trades around 1% higher on Tuesday after hitting a fresh all-time low of $0.1502 on Monday.
  • Meanwhile, centralized exchange PI reserves fell by 4.24 million tokens in the last 24 hours.
  • However, technical indicators still signal strong selling pressure across the market.

Price Action: Mild Recovery From Record Low

Pi Network (PI) is trading about 1% higher at press time on Tuesday. This move marks a modest rebound after the token posted a new record low of $0.1502 on Monday.

At the time of writing, PI is changing hands above $0.1900. As a result, the token is trading nearly 30% above Monday’s low.

Meanwhile, notable outflows from centralized exchanges over the past 24 hours have helped stabilize price action. This trend has so far protected the $0.1919 support level on a daily closing basis.

Exchange Reserves and Retail Flows

According to PiScan data, centralized exchange reserves of PI dropped by 4.24 million tokens over the last 24 hours. These withdrawals point to increased buying activity.

As a result, downside momentum has weakened, allowing PI to maintain a daily close above $0.1900. If this trend continues, selling pressure could ease further.

Moreover, a sustained decline in exchange-held PI would reduce short-term supply. This shift could improve the chances of a more durable price recovery.

MetricLatest Indication
Recent record low$0.1502 (Monday)
Current trading zoneAbove $0.1900 (Tuesday)
PI withdrawn from CEXs (24h)4.24 million tokens
Key support level$0.1919
S1 Pivot support$0.1835
S2 Pivot support$0.1632
20-day EMA resistance$0.2045
50-day EMA resistance$0.2116
RSI level30

Technical Picture: Downtrend Still Dominant

Despite the short-term rebound, PI’s broader technical outlook remains bearish. Both the 20-day and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages continue to slope downward.

Meanwhile, momentum indicators confirm ongoing weakness. The MACD has turned lower from the zero line and crossed below its signal line.

In addition, the expanding negative histogram highlights strong downside momentum. This setup suggests sellers remain in control.

The Relative Strength Index stands near 30. This level places PI close to oversold territory after the recent sharp decline.

Key Levels: Supports and Potential Resistance

A daily close below $0.1919 would likely confirm further downside. In that case, traders may focus on the S1 and S2 Pivot supports at $0.1835 and $0.1632.

On the upside, any continued rebound may face resistance at the falling 20-day EMA near $0.2045. Beyond that, the 50-day EMA around $0.2116 could cap gains.

Therefore, bulls would need to reclaim these levels to challenge the prevailing downtrend.

Crypto Market Basics: Bitcoin, Altcoins, Stablecoins, and Dominance

What is Bitcoin?

Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. It was designed to function as digital money.

Importantly, no single entity controls Bitcoin. This structure removes the need for intermediaries in financial transactions.

What are altcoins?

Altcoins refer to all cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin. However, some investors exclude Ethereum due to its foundational role in blockchain development.

If that view is applied, Litecoin is often considered the first altcoin. It was created by forking the Bitcoin protocol.

What are stablecoins?

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies built to maintain a stable price. Their value is typically backed by assets such as fiat currencies or commodities.

In most cases, stablecoins are pegged to the US Dollar. Their supply is managed through algorithms or market demand.

As a result, stablecoins offer traders a reliable on- and off-ramp. They also provide a way to store value during periods of high volatility.

What is Bitcoin Dominance?

Bitcoin dominance measures Bitcoin’s market capitalization relative to the total crypto market. It helps gauge investor preference.

Typically, high BTC dominance appears before or during bull markets. During these periods, investors favor Bitcoin for its relative stability.

Conversely, a decline in Bitcoin dominance often signals capital rotation into altcoins. This shift can trigger strong altcoin rallies.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Switzerland retail sales growth decelerates in SeptemberSwitzerland retail sales growth decelerates in September Retail sales in Switzerland were reported to have risen at the softest annual rate since May in September.Retail sales went up 2.2% year-on-year in September, while slowing from a revised down 2.7% rise in August, the data showed.The […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/CAD daily trading outlookForex Market: EUR/CAD daily trading outlook Friday’s trade saw EUR/CAD within the range of 1.4194-1.4049. The pair closed at 1.4108, shedding 0.21% on a daily basis.At 8:08 GMT today EUR/CAD was up 0.16% for the day to trade at 1.4134. The pair held in a daily range of […]
  • GBP/USD holds near 7-week peak with focus on BoE, US NFPGBP/USD holds near 7-week peak with focus on BoE, US NFP The GBP/USD currency pair traded in proximity to a 7-week high of 1.3438 on Monday ahead of the outcome of the Bank of England’s policy meeting, while investors braced for the US Non-Farm Payrolls data tomorrow for more insight into […]
  • Daily Forex Forecast, Sept 03 – USD/JPY Buying Setup Doing Well, What’s Next?Daily Forex Forecast, Sept 03 – USD/JPY Buying Setup Doing Well, What’s Next? { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "VideoObject", "name": "Daily Forex Forecast, Sept 03 - USD/JPY Buying Setup Doing Well, What's Next?", "description": "The USD/JPY currency pair is trading […]
  • General Motors Co. share price down, faces new questions about recallsGeneral Motors Co. share price down, faces new questions about recalls The explanation of General Motors Co. why it is expanding the recall of models made between 2008 and 2011 is being questioned by congressional investigators. Yesterday the company announced that it is withdrawing more vehicles. In addition, […]
  • Silver slips with QE in focusSilver slips with QE in focus Silver plunged on Thursday amid growing uncertainty over the future of Feds stimulus program. Key U.S. labour data on Thursday and Friday will give an insight into the economys health, which will play a big role in determining later during the […]