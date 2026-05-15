Commerzbank Flags FX Risks for Turkish Lira as Reserves Fall

Key Moments

Turkey’s March balance of payments showed a near-doubling of the current-account deficit to $9.7bn, alongside heavy capital outflows.

Official reserves recorded a US$43.4bn decline, which Commerzbank highlights as a record drop and a sign of severe external pressure.

With inflation expected to accelerate and no further CBRT tightening, Commerzbank projects USD/TRY at 55.0 by year-end, citing elevated disorderly depreciation risk.

BoP Deterioration Underscores Structural Fragility

Commerzbank analyst Tatha Ghose highlights a marked weakening in Turkey’s external accounts in March, pointing to an almost twofold increase in the current-account deficit, substantial capital flight, and a record contraction in official foreign-exchange reserves. According to the bank, these stress points reflect vulnerabilities that were already in place before the onset of the Iran-related conflict.

The March balance of payments data are described as showing a sudden and pronounced setback for Turkey’s external position, coinciding with what the bank terms an energy price shock and additional trade disruptions linked to Iran.

Capital Outflows and Reserve Losses Intensify

Commerzbank underscores the scale of the deterioration across key balance-of-payments components. The bank notes that the current-account shortfall almost doubled to $9.7bn. At the same time, capital outflows picked up sharply, generating unfavorable financing conditions for Turkey’s external gap.

Indicator March Outcome Commentary Current-account deficit $9.7bn Described as nearly twice the prior level Portfolio investment flows US$14.8bn net outflow Significant intensification of capital outflows Other investment flows $11.7bn outflow Added to overall adverse financing picture Official reserves US$43.4bn decline Characterized as a record drop

Commerzbank characterizes the net impact of these movements as “overall highly adverse financing flows,” culminating in what it calls a record US$43.4bn fall in official reserves. This combination of a larger current-account gap and intensified outflows is portrayed as significantly straining Turkey’s external buffers and adding pressure on the Turkish Lira (TRY).

Inflation Outlook, Policy Stance, and Lira Forecast

Looking ahead, Commerzbank expects Turkey’s inflation dynamics to worsen, stating that “inflation is expected to run faster, while reserves will likely continue to fall.” The bank links these risks to the current monetary policy stance, noting that the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) has opted not to further tighten policy in response to the latest developments.

The bank argues that this decision increases the likelihood of an unstable move in the foreign-exchange market, stating that “the decision by CBRT not to tighten monetary policy against these developments makes the risk of a disorderly currency depreciation higher.” In this context, Commerzbank projects that “We forecast USD/TRY to reach 55.0 by year-end,” signaling its expectation of a notably weaker Turkish Lira against the US dollar.

“Turkey’s balance of payments data for March revealed sharp deterioration, coinciding with the outbreak of the energy price shock and other Iran disruptions to trade.”

“The current-account deficit widened nearly to double at $9.7bn.”

“Capital outflows intensified sharply, with portfolio investments seeing a net outflow of US$14.8bn and other investments recording $11.7bn outflow, leading to overall highly adverse financing flows.”

“This culminated in a record US$43.4bn drop in official reserves.”

“Going forward, inflation is expected to run faster, while reserves will likely continue to fall.”

“The decision by CBRT not to tighten monetary policy against these developments makes the risk of a disorderly currency depreciation higher.”

“We forecast USD/TRY to reach 55.0 by year-end.”