Copper Rally Continues as Supply Concerns Tighten Market

Key Moments

Copper has been trading above $14,000/t and remains close to its all-time high of $14,527.50, with price action dominated by supply-side risks.

Refined copper markets are described as tight, with low inventories outside the US and increased price sensitivity to any changes in demand.

Speculative net long positions rose for a second straight week to 60,576 lots as of 8 May, reaching their highest level since December 2025.

Market Overview

ING commodities strategists Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey report that copper is trading above $14,000 per ton and is hovering near record territory as supply-related risks remain the dominant driver. They point to constrained refined copper markets, limited inventory availability outside the United States, and increased sensitivity to shifts in demand conditions.

At the same time, they note that macroeconomic uncertainty and elevated Oil prices are weighing on consumption, even as speculative investors have built up substantial net long positions that are lending support to prices in the near term.

Price Levels and Supply Dynamics

“Copper extended gains above $14,000/t in Wednesday’s session, trading close to its all‑time high of $14,527.50 set in late January. Supply-side risks continue to dominate price action. Firmer spot demand in China and tightening conditions across refined markets are underpinning prices.”

“The move above $14,000/t highlights just how tight the copper market has become. Low inventories outside the US and ongoing disruptions across key producing regions leave prices increasingly sensitive to any incremental demand growth.”

Demand Headwinds and Downside Risks

“That said, current price levels appear to be driven more by supply concerns than underlying consumption. Elevated oil prices and tight financial conditions are likely to continue weighing on demand, leaving copper vulnerable to a pullback should supply disruptions ease or arbitrage-driven flows normalise.”

“Market focus will likely remain on inventory trends, Chinese demand signals, and the extent to which geopolitical disruptions continue to constrain refined metal supply.”

Speculative Positioning

“Positioning has also become more supportive. The latest COTR report shows speculative net long positions in copper rose for a second consecutive week, increasing by 611 lots to 60,576 lots in the week ending 8 May, the highest level since December 2025.”

Key Market Metrics