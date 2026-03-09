Apollo Sports Capital to Acquire Majority Stake in Atlético

Key Moments
- Apollo Sports Capital is expected to complete the purchase of 55% of Atletico Madrid on March 12, according to Expansion.
- The transaction was agreed in November and would make Apollo Sports Capital the majority shareholder of the Spanish club.
- A source indicated the deal implies an overall valuation of approximately 2.5 billion euros ($2.88 billion) for Atletico Madrid.
Transaction Timing and Structure
MADRID, March 9 (Reuters) – Apollo Sports Capital, the sports-focused investment unit of U.S. fund Apollo, is expected to finalize the acquisition of a 55% stake in Spanish football club Atletico Madrid on March 12, Spanish newspaper Expansion reported on Monday, citing sources.
If completed as indicated, the transaction would give Apollo Sports Capital a controlling interest in the club.
Deal Valuation and Background
In November, Apollo Sports Capital reached an agreement to become the majority shareholder of Atletico Madrid, a club that plays in Spain’s top football division. According to a source, the agreement values the entire club at approximately 2.5 billion euros ($2.88 billion).
|Transaction Detail
|Value / Information
|Stake acquired
|55% of Atletico Madrid
|Expected closing date
|March 12
|Implied total club valuation
|Approximately 2.5 billion euros ($2.88 billion)
|Exchange rate used
|$1 = 0.8667 euros
Comments and Market Reaction
Neither Apollo nor Atletico Madrid immediately responded to a Reuters request for comment regarding the reported timeline and valuation.