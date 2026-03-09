Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Home » Stock Market News » Apollo Sports Capital to Acquire Majority Stake in Atlético

Apollo Sports Capital to Acquire Majority Stake in Atlético

Written by Sandra Leggero
| Updated:

Key Moments

  • Apollo Sports Capital is expected to complete the purchase of 55% of Atletico Madrid on March 12, according to Expansion.
  • The transaction was agreed in November and would make Apollo Sports Capital the majority shareholder of the Spanish club.
  • A source indicated the deal implies an overall valuation of approximately 2.5 billion euros ($2.88 billion) for Atletico Madrid.

Transaction Timing and Structure

MADRID, March 9 (Reuters) – Apollo Sports Capital, the sports-focused investment unit of U.S. fund Apollo, is expected to finalize the acquisition of a 55% stake in Spanish football club Atletico Madrid on March 12, Spanish newspaper Expansion reported on Monday, citing sources.

If completed as indicated, the transaction would give Apollo Sports Capital a controlling interest in the club.

Deal Valuation and Background

In November, Apollo Sports Capital reached an agreement to become the majority shareholder of Atletico Madrid, a club that plays in Spain’s top football division. According to a source, the agreement values the entire club at approximately 2.5 billion euros ($2.88 billion).

Transaction DetailValue / Information
Stake acquired55% of Atletico Madrid
Expected closing dateMarch 12
Implied total club valuationApproximately 2.5 billion euros ($2.88 billion)
Exchange rate used$1 = 0.8667 euros

Comments and Market Reaction

Neither Apollo nor Atletico Madrid immediately responded to a Reuters request for comment regarding the reported timeline and valuation.

