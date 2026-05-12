Starbucks Plans Seattle Tech Job Cuts Amid Turnaround

Key Moments

Starbucks disclosed in a WARN filing that it will cut 61 corporate technology roles at its Seattle headquarters.

The filing stated that the layoffs are unrelated to any relocation and are expected to occur between June 20, 2026 and August 28, 2026.

The technology cuts come as Starbucks continues a broader turnaround strategy that has included hundreds of store closures and about 1,100 prior corporate layoffs.

Seattle Tech Job Cuts Detailed in WARN Filing

Starbucks has announced the elimination of 61 corporate roles in its technology organization at its Seattle headquarters, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) filing the company submitted on Thursday.

The WARN notice, dated May 7, indicated that the job reductions are not tied to any relocation of positions. The document showed that the first group of affected employees is expected to separate from the company on June 20, 2026, with all separations anticipated to be completed by August 28, 2026.

Starbucks said in a statement that employees whose jobs are being cut were informed in April. The Seattle Times had previously reported on the layoffs, citing an internal memo.

Technology Cuts Separate From Nashville Plans

The company noted that these 61 technology job cuts are distinct from its earlier announcement that some technology roles would shift from Seattle to a forthcoming office in Nashville, Tennessee, which will concentrate on Starbucks’ supply chain operations. The WARN filing specifically stated that the layoffs are not the result of a relocation.

Timeline of Announced Seattle Tech Reductions

Event Detail WARN filing date May 7 Number of technology roles affected 61 First separation date June 20, 2026 Final separation date August 28, 2026 Employee notification timing April (per Starbucks statement)

Leadership Changes and Turnaround Actions

The job cuts occur as Starbucks, led by CEO Brian Niccol, continues to pursue a turnaround strategy aimed at enhancing measures such as wait times and reported customer satisfaction to support sales, while the trajectory of profit margin recovery remains uncertain.

Within its technology leadership, Starbucks appointed Anand Varadarajan as Chief Technology Officer in December, bringing him in from Amazon. He succeeded Deb Hall Lefevre, who left the CTO role in September.

As part of its broader restructuring efforts, Starbucks has previously shut down hundreds of stores it identified as underperforming and last year reduced its corporate workforce by around 1,100 positions.

Financial Outlook Moves Higher

In connection with its recent performance, Starbucks raised its annual forecasts after reporting quarterly results that exceeded expectations in late April.