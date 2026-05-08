Southeastern Urges Mattel to Explore Sale or Buyout

Key Moments

Southeastern Asset Management, holding about 4% of Mattel’s common stock, urged CEO Ynon Kreiz to consider a go-private transaction or a sale.

The investor suggested a potential combination with Hasbro, citing long-running on-and-off discussions between the two toy makers and material synergy potential.

Mattel recently reported a larger adjusted operating loss of $70 million for the three months through March but exceeded quarterly sales expectations.

Investor Push for Strategic Alternatives

On May 8, Southeastern Asset Management publicly called on Mattel Inc. CEO Ynon Kreiz to examine a range of strategic options, including taking the company private or pursuing a sale to rival Hasbro Inc., as demand for traditional toys remains under pressure.

The global asset manager outlined its position in an open letter to Kreiz on Thursday, arguing that Mattel’s current structure and market perception may not fully reflect the value of its business and intellectual property portfolio.

Southeastern’s Stake and Rationale

Southeastern said it holds roughly 4% of Mattel’s common equity, valued at about $170 million, and noted that it has been an investor in the company for more than eight years. The firm framed its recommendations as a continuation of its long-term engagement with Mattel’s management and board.

According to the letter, ongoing industry challenges – including softening demand for traditional toys and supply-chain constraints – have weighed on the company’s core operations and support its case for evaluating broader strategic moves.

Hasbro Combination Viewed as Timely

Southeastern argued that current conditions make a potential transaction between Mattel and Hasbro plausible, pointing out that the two companies have held on-and-off discussions over several decades.

In the letter, the investor contrasted the two businesses in digital execution and growth. It stated that, in its view, Hasbro has executed more effectively on digital initiatives than Mattel and consequently enjoys “more credibility in this important part of the business.”

The letter further stated: “We believe synergies between the two companies would be material, creating a stronger player in a global industry.”

Mattel’s Financial Performance and IP Strategy

Mattel recently reported an adjusted operating loss of $70 million for the three months through March, widening from $8 million in the comparable period a year earlier. Despite this, the company exceeded expectations for quarterly sales.

In response to the challenging backdrop for traditional toys and ongoing logistical issues, Mattel has focused on expanding its intellectual property-centered family entertainment efforts. The company has been developing film projects tied to its brands, including “Masters of the Universe” and “Matchbox,” following the success of the “Barbie” movie.

Company Responses and Governance Process

In a filing, Mattel acknowledged the engagement with Southeastern, stating: “We appreciate Southeastern’s continued engagement with the company, including our conversations this year.” The company emphasized its commitment to its current direction, saying it remains focused on executing its IP-forward strategy.

Mattel also highlighted its existing governance practices: “The board regularly reviews the company’s strategy, performance, and opportunities to enhance long-term value, and will continue to consider the views expressed in Southeastern’s letter.”

Hasbro did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment regarding the investor’s push for a potential combination.

Alternative Paths: Private Ownership or Media Buyer

Beyond a potential deal with Hasbro, Southeastern outlined other strategic pathways. It argued that Mattel’s operations may be better aligned with a private ownership structure, suggesting that a take-private transaction could be more suitable given current market conditions.

The investor also described a third possible route involving large media companies. According to Southeastern, such buyers could place a higher value on Mattel’s intellectual property assets than the public equity markets currently do.

Key Figures and Proposals Overview