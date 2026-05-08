Risk-Off Mood Hits Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP Prices

Key Moments

Bitcoin (BTC) traded below $80,000 on Friday after a rejection near $82,850 and a sharp reversal in spot ETF flows.

Ethereum (ETH) and XRP remained under technical pressure, with ETH below key long-term averages and XRP stuck in a $1.30-$1.50 range.

Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs saw sizeable outflows on Thursday, while XRP spot ETFs recorded no flows for the day.

Risk-Off Sentiment Hits Major Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin (BTC) extended its correction for a second straight session on Friday, slipping back under the closely watched $80,000 mark. The move followed a strong start to the week for BTC and other large-cap tokens, including Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple’s XRP, before upside momentum stalled after Bitcoin was rejected around $82,850 in the middle of the week.

Ethereum mirrored Bitcoin’s softer tone, trading below $2,300, while XRP struggled to build a rebound from a daily low at $1.38. The broader shift to a risk-off stance has been linked to profit-taking and renewed selling interest at higher levels, among other factors.

ETF Flows Reverse as Sentiment Moves into Fear

Institutional demand for crypto through exchange-traded products cooled notably. Bitcoin spot Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) saw outflows of $278 million on Thursday, interrupting a streak of five consecutive inflow sessions, according to SoSoValue. Despite this setback, cumulative inflows remained at $59.49 billion, with net assets averaging $106.77 billion.

Market sentiment deteriorated further, as reflected by the Crypto Fear & Greed Index, which stood at 38 in the fear area at the time of writing, down from 47 in the neutral band the previous day. A prolonged risk-off environment could trigger continued withdrawals from ETFs and derivatives products, potentially curbing Bitcoin’s ability to mount a sustained recovery.

Ethereum spot ETFs also faced selling pressure, registering outflows of $104 million on Thursday after four straight days of inflows. Cumulative inflows were reported at $12.08 billion, with net assets under management at $13.60 billion.

By contrast, XRP spot ETFs showed no activity on Thursday, with no inflows or outflows recorded. This lack of movement pointed to investor caution amid ongoing price volatility. Even so, cumulative inflows stood at $1.32 billion, and net assets under management were $1.08 billion.

Snapshot of Spot Crypto ETF Metrics

Asset Thursday Net Flows Consecutive Prior Inflow Days Cumulative Inflows Net Assets / AUM Bitcoin spot ETFs $278 million outflows 5 days $59.49 billion $106.77 billion (average net assets) Ethereum spot ETFs $104 million outflows 4 days $12.08 billion $13.60 billion (AUM) XRP spot ETFs No flows Not specified $1.32 billion $1.08 billion (AUM)

Bitcoin Technical Picture: Bulls Tested Below $80,000

Bitcoin was last quoted at $79,936, still holding a constructive near-term bias as it traded above a cluster of rising moving averages and the SuperTrend indicator support. BTC remained comfortably above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $75,341 and the 100-day EMA at $76,255. The SuperTrend level around $75,523, together with an ascending trendline near $78,106, continued to underpin buying interest.

Indicators signaled that underlying momentum remained positive. On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovered in bullish territory around 62, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram stayed slightly above zero. This configuration pointed to persistent upside pressure despite the recent consolidation.

On the upside, initial resistance was identified at the 200-day EMA near $82,126. A decisive move through that longer-term barrier would clear the way for an extension of the broader uptrend. On the downside, first-line support came from the rising trendline around $78,106, followed by stronger demand at the SuperTrend zone and the 50-day/100-day EMA cluster between roughly $75,500 and $76,300. A daily close below that band would weaken the current bullish stance and suggest a more pronounced corrective phase.

Ethereum: Holding Key Support but Below Long-Term Averages

Ethereum traded at $2,286, just above the 50-day EMA at $2,265 and the SuperTrend support around $2,145, keeping a cautiously constructive tone. However, ETH remained under the longer-term 100-day and 200-day EMAs at $2,347 and $2,546, respectively, signaling that upward attempts could still face resistance at higher levels.

Momentum signals were mixed. The daily RSI hovered near the neutral 49 level, while the MACD histogram stayed in negative territory, highlighting a lack of clear directional conviction. As long as price action remained below the higher moving averages, recovery efforts were likely to encounter headwinds.

On the topside, the 100-day EMA around $2,347 served as initial resistance. A sustained break above there would bring the 200-day EMA at $2,546 into view as the next upside target. On the downside, immediate support was provided by the 50-day EMA at $2,265. A daily close beneath that level would shift focus to the SuperTrend line near $2,145 as a deeper support area.

XRP: Range-Bound Trade with Bearish Bias Intact

XRP changed hands at $1.38 on Friday, continuing to consolidate between support at $1.30 and resistance at $1.50. The token held above the SuperTrend support near $1.32 but remained capped by a dense zone of moving averages, starting with the 50-day EMA around $1.41. The 100-day and 200-day EMAs were positioned well above the current price, maintaining a negative near-term tone.

Technical indicators aligned with this subdued backdrop. On the daily timeframe, the RSI fluctuated just below the midpoint, and the MACD stayed marginally in negative territory. This combination reinforced the idea of a range-bound market operating within a broader downside context.

On the upside, the 50-day EMA at $1.41 was the first resistance level, followed by additional supply at the downward-sloping trendline break area near $1.45. A daily close above that band would be needed to alleviate the current bearish cap and open scope toward the 100-day EMA around $1.50 and, subsequently, the 200-day EMA near $1.72.

On the downside, immediate support aligned with the SuperTrend level at $1.32. A break below that floor would leave XRP vulnerable to deeper losses and keep sellers firmly in control of the short-term structure.