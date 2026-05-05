Euro-Yen Softens as Intervention Jitters Support Yen Up

Key Moments

EUR/JPY trades around 183.80, marking a second straight day of declines as the Yen stabilizes.

Commerzbank’s Volkmar Baur highlighted likely official action near USD/JPY 157.00 after a brief spike to 160.72.

Heightened Middle East tensions and pressure on the Euro coincide with reports of Iranian actions near the Strait of Hormuz and Fujairah port.

EUR/JPY Under Pressure as Yen Finds Support

EUR/JPY continues to move lower for a second consecutive session, changing hands near 183.80 during Asian trading on Tuesday. The cross comes under selling pressure as the Japanese Yen steadies against major currencies amid cautious market conditions following suspected foreign-exchange intervention by Japanese authorities last week.

Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama reiterated that the government stands prepared to respond to what it views as speculative moves in the currency market in order to curb excessive weakness in the Yen.

Suspected Intervention and Inflation Dynamics

According to Commerzbank strategist Volkmar Baur, authorities appear to have stepped in near the USD/JPY 157.00 level after the pair briefly touched 160.72. This episode has reinforced market expectations that policymakers may act to counter sharp Yen depreciation.

Recent inflation figures from Tokyo showed that the headline rate was driven entirely by energy components, while core inflation fell to a one-year low. Commerzbank cautioned that sentiment linked to geopolitical conflict may help keep core inflation restrained, which could reduce the probability of further interest rate increases by the Bank of Japan and potentially pressure the Yen over time.

Geopolitical Tensions Weigh on the Euro

The Euro weakens against the Yen as geopolitical risks in the Middle East add to risk aversion and undermine sentiment toward the common currency. The tensions threaten the four-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, dampening broader appetite for risk assets.

US forces reportedly repelled Iranian attacks while escorting two US-flagged ships through the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime chokepoint. Separately, the port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates was said to have been hit by an Iranian drone, adding to market concerns over regional stability and energy supply routes.

Iranian Official Signals Escalating Strategic Posture

Commentary from Tehran has reinforced the perception of a shifting security environment in the region. Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated on X that, “The new equation of the Strait of Hormuz is taking shape. The security of shipping and energy transit has been undermined by the United States and its allies through ceasefire violations and blockade measures; however, their actions will ultimately fail. We fully understand that maintaining the current situation is unacceptable for the US, while we have not even begun yet.”

Market Snapshot: Key FX Levels Mentioned

Currency Pair Level / Reference Context EUR/JPY 183.80 Trading level during Asian hours on Tuesday USD/JPY 160.72 Intraday spike before suspected intervention USD/JPY 157.00 Zone where Commerzbank’s Volkmar Baur believes authorities intervened EUR/JPY Below 184.00 Area where the cross is holding as Yen steadies

Background: Bank of Japan Policy Framework

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) serves as the country’s central bank, tasked with issuing currency and implementing monetary policy to achieve price stability, defined as an inflation objective of around 2%.

The BoJ launched an ultra-loose policy stance in 2013 to stimulate growth and push up prices in a persistently low-inflation environment. Its framework relied on Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE), involving large-scale purchases of assets such as government and corporate bonds to inject liquidity into the financial system.

In 2016, the central bank intensified this approach by introducing negative interest rates and moving to directly manage the yield on 10-year Japanese government bonds. In March 2024, the BoJ raised interest rates, signaling a move away from its previous ultra-accommodative posture.

Impact on the Japanese Yen

The BoJ’s expansive stimulus measures contributed to a depreciation of the Yen against major counterparts. This trend accelerated in 2022 and 2023 as other leading central banks sharply increased interest rates to address elevated inflation, widening the rate differential with Japan and adding downward pressure on the Yen.

Some of that weakness began to reverse in 2024 when the BoJ started to move away from its ultra-loose policy stance.

Why the BoJ Began Unwinding Ultra-Loose Policy

A combination of a softer Yen and rising global energy costs pushed Japanese inflation above the BoJ’s 2% target. Expectations of higher wages in Japan – an important driver of sustained inflation – also supported the decision to begin normalizing policy.