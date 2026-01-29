Mastercard Earnings Rise on Strong Consumer Spending

Key Moments

Mastercard’s fourth-quarter net income increased to $4.06 billion, or $4.52 per share, from $3.34 billion, or $3.64 per share, a year earlier.

Gross dollar volume on Mastercard’s network rose 7% as consumers continued to spend despite tariff-related uncertainty.

Net revenue advanced 17.6% to $8.81 billion in the quarter, supported by resilient household and holiday spending.

Profit Growth Supported by Steady Consumer Spending

Mastercard reported higher profit for the fourth quarter on Thursday, with results lifted by continued strength in consumer payment activity and sustained transaction volumes.

The company’s net income for the quarter rose to $4.06 billion, or $4.52 per share, up from $3.34 billion, or $3.64 per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Consumer Behavior and Spending Trends

Household spending has remained firm despite uncertainty linked to tariffs, as consumers have continued to direct funds toward essential purchases. This resilience in everyday spending has helped support payment volumes on Mastercard’s network.

During the holiday quarter, shoppers also focused on capturing discounts and promotions to extend their discretionary budgets. This behavior contributed to higher transaction activity processed by payment companies.

Transaction Volumes and Revenue Performance

Mastercard’s gross dollar volume – the total value of all transactions handled across its platform – increased 7% in the quarter. This expansion in processed spending underpinned a strong top-line performance.

Net revenue rose 17.6% to $8.81 billion over the same period, reflecting the impact of higher volumes and sustained consumer engagement with electronic payments.