Amazon Expands Logistics Platform as Transport Stocks Fall

Key Moments

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) introduced Amazon Supply Chain Services, opening its logistics network to shippers beyond its marketplace sellers.

Transportation equities including C.H. Robinson, RXO, GXO, Forward Air, FedEx, and UPS sold off sharply following the announcement.

Stifel kept Buy ratings on FedEx, UPS, Forward Air, and GXO, arguing the selloff was excessive given Amazon’s long-standing third-party logistics capabilities.

Amazon Expands Access to Its Logistics Infrastructure

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has rolled out Amazon Supply Chain Services, a broadened logistics solution that opens the company’s transportation and fulfillment infrastructure to third-party shippers outside its existing marketplace ecosystem, according to analysts at Stifel. The brokerage characterized the negative market response in transportation stocks as excessive relative to the actual change in Amazon’s offering.

The new service brings together multiple components of Amazon’s logistics network, including its freight transportation assets such as trailers, intermodal containers, and aircraft capacity. These are integrated with the company’s fulfillment and distribution centers as well as its last-mile delivery fleet. Businesses of varying sizes can now access this end-to-end platform, which was previously available only through programs like Fulfillment by Amazon and Multi-Channel Fulfillment.

Market Reaction Hits Transportation Sector Hard

News of the expanded supply chain service triggered a broad selloff in transportation-related stocks on Monday. Several key names in freight brokerage, logistics, and parcel delivery experienced significant single-day declines.

Company Exchange / Ticker Move After Announcement C.H. Robinson NASDAQ:CHRW Dropped nearly 10% RXO NYSE:RXO Dropped nearly 10% GXO Logistics NYSE:GXO Plunged 18% in its worst single-day decline since becoming a public company Forward Air NASDAQ:FWRD Fell 24% FedEx NYSE:FDX Declined 9% UPS NYSE:UPS Declined 10.5%

Stifel: Capabilities Largely Unchanged, Focus on Capacity Densification

Stifel’s analysts argued that while Amazon’s announcement is a more fully packaged commercial product, it does not fundamentally alter what the company is already capable of providing. They noted that Amazon has been making elements of its supply chain available to external customers for more than ten years, initially through truck brokerage and later by adding air linehaul, trucking, and less-than-truckload (LTL) services.

According to the analysts, Amazon’s third-party logistics offerings are primarily intended to increase utilization of the company’s in-sourced baseload capacity rather than to go head-to-head with vendor-neutral providers that emphasize higher-touch services. The new platform is positioned to appeal to more price-sensitive shippers, in a manner the analysts compared to other major shippers that sell surplus network capacity into the broader market.

Limited Competitive Presence and Selective Customer Use

Stifel’s industry checks indicated that Amazon still appears to have a limited presence in many competitive freight bids. The firm reported that early customer behavior suggests large companies such as Procter & Gamble, 3M, Lands End, and American Eagle are directing mainly commodity-type freight or inventory that is closely tied to Amazon’s own sales channels to the service.

Stifel Maintains Constructive View on Key Transport Names

Despite the sharp share price moves, Stifel reaffirmed Buy ratings on FedEx, UPS, Forward Air, and GXO. The analysts pointed to what they view as emerging signs of a cyclical recovery and ongoing capacity rationalization within the transportation industry, suggesting that the sector’s fundamentals remain supportive even as investors reacted strongly to Amazon’s latest logistics initiative.