Cattle Futures Turn Lower as Hog Prices Retreat

Key Moments

CME cattle futures reached new contract highs during the session before closing lower on profit-taking and weaker wholesale beef prices.

Boxed beef values declined, while packer margins deteriorated further, with estimated losses widening to $197.95 per head.

June lean hog futures on the CME fell 1 cent to 101.275 cents per pound amid ongoing technical resistance and demand worries.

Cattle Futures Pull Back After Setting New Highs

Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) cattle futures climbed to fresh contract highs on Friday before reversing course to finish lower, as traders booked profits and weakening wholesale beef prices weighed on sentiment, according to Reuters, citing market analysts.

Analysts noted that the absence of new market drivers limited further upside, although the contracts remained supported by recent firmness in the cash cattle market and indications of solid consumer interest as the U.S. grilling season approaches.

Wholesale Beef Prices and Packer Margins Under Pressure

Boxed beef cutout values slipped on Friday morning. Choice cuts were quoted 24 cents lower at $389.28 per hundredweight (cwt), while select cuts declined $1.65 to $389.52 per cwt, based on data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Beef processor profitability deteriorated further. Denver-based livestock marketing advisory firm HedgersEdge.com LLC estimated that packers lost $197.95 per head of cattle slaughtered on Friday, compared with losses of $187.30 per head on Thursday and $192.50 per head one week earlier.

Metric Price / Value Change Reference Period Choice boxed beef cutout $389.28 per cwt Down $0.24 Friday morning Select boxed beef cutout $389.52 per cwt Down $1.65 Friday morning Packer margin (Friday) -$197.95 per head Worse than -$187.30 (Thursday) and -$192.50 (week earlier) Daily comparison

CME Live and Feeder Cattle Price Action

On the board, June live cattle at the CME settled 1 cent lower at 253.00 cents per pound after notching a new contract high earlier in the session.

In the feeder cattle segment, August feeder cattle futures closed 1.350 cents lower at 372.175 cents per pound, and May feeder cattle futures finished down 1.25 cents at 371.400 cents per pound. Both feeder contracts also established new highs before pulling back.

Contract Exchange Settlement Price (cents/lb) Change Session Note June live cattle CME 253.00 Down 1 cent Hit a new contract high intraday August feeder cattle CME 372.175 Down 1.350 cents Set a new high during the session May feeder cattle CME 371.400 Down 1.25 cents Also reached a new high intraday

Lean Hog Futures Weighed Down by Demand Concerns

CME lean hog futures came under pressure as well, as contracts faced technical resistance for a second consecutive day amid worries about consumer demand heading into the grilling season.

Benchmark June lean hog futures eased 1 cent to settle at 101.275 cents per pound in what analysts described as technical trading.