Yen Surge Pressures GBP/JPY as BoE Decision Looms

Key Moments

GBP/JPY reversed from an intraday peak of 216.60 to trade near 215.60 after comments from Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama.

Japan’s Finance Minister warned that authorities are moving closer to “decisive” foreign exchange action, boosting the Japanese Yen.

The Bank of England is expected to keep its policy rate at 3.75% with an anticipated 8-1 vote split favoring no change.

GBP/JPY Retreats as Verbal Intervention Lifts Yen

The GBP/JPY cross erased its earlier advance after hitting an intraday high of 216.60 and turned lower to trade around 215.60. The move coincided with a strengthening Japanese Yen (JPY) following a firm verbal warning on potential market intervention from Japan’s Finance Minister (FM) Satsuki Katayama.

According to a report from Reuters, Katayama stated during European trading on Thursday that authorities are moving closer to taking decisive measures in the foreign exchange market. That signaling supported the Yen and pressured the GBP/JPY pair, flipping the session’s tone from positive to negative.

Japanese Yen Performance Against Major Currencies

The following table presents the percentage change of the Japanese Yen (JPY) versus major currencies today. The data indicate that the Yen showed its strongest move against the US Dollar.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD — -0.08% -0.15% -0.34% -0.11% -0.25% -0.25% -0.26% EUR 0.08% — -0.04% -0.26% -0.04% -0.16% -0.15% -0.16% GBP 0.15% 0.04% — -0.19% 0.00% -0.11% -0.10% -0.12% JPY 0.34% 0.26% 0.19% — 0.19% 0.07% 0.02% 0.02% CAD 0.11% 0.04% -0.01% -0.19% — -0.14% -0.16% -0.15% AUD 0.25% 0.16% 0.11% -0.07% 0.14% — 0.00% 0.00% NZD 0.25% 0.15% 0.10% -0.02% 0.16% -0.01% — -0.01% CHF 0.26% 0.16% 0.12% -0.02% 0.15% -0.01% 0.00% —

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is taken from the left column, while the quote currency is taken from the top row. For example, selecting the Japanese Yen from the left column and moving to the US Dollar in the top row displays the percentage change for JPY (base)/USD (quote).

BoJ Holds Rate at 0.75% While Signaling Gradual Tightening

The Japanese currency has remained under strain in recent sessions even though the Bank of Japan (BoJ) has left the door open to additional monetary tightening this year. On Tuesday, the BoJ kept its policy rate unchanged at 0.75%, in line with expectations, and indicated that the trajectory for monetary policy would continue to move gradually higher.

Sterling Traders Focus on BoE Outcome and Vote Split

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is showing a mixed performance against its major counterparts ahead of the Bank of England’s (BoE) upcoming policy decision at 11:00 GMT. Market expectations point to the BoE keeping its benchmark rate unchanged at 3.75% for a third consecutive meeting, with an anticipated 8-1 majority on the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill is expected to be the sole MPC member advocating for a rate increase. He has underscored the need for tighter monetary settings in an event held this month, emphasizing the importance of containing mounting price pressures. Pill argued that the BoE should take decisions that provide “the most insurance” against a recurrence of the 2022 inflation shock, and cautioned against a “wait and see approach,” Bloomberg reported.

BoE MPC Vote Rate Hike Indicator

Interest rates in the United Kingdom are determined by the BoE’s MPC. The committee sets a policy rate that it believes will allow the BoE to achieve its inflation target. It consists of nine members: the Governor, three Deputy Governors, the Bank’s Chief Economist, and four external members appointed directly by the Chancellor. Market participants review each member’s vote to assess how unified the stance on interest rates is.