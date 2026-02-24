Euro Slips Against Sterling as Trade Tensions Resurface

Key Moments

EUR/GBP trades near 0.8730 in early European dealings as renewed trade uncertainty pressures the Euro.

Potential new US tariff actions and delayed EU-US trade deal voting add to Eurozone trade risk sentiment.

BoE MPC member Alan Taylor signals scope for two to three additional UK rate cuts before reaching a neutral level.

Cross Pair Weakens Below 0.8750

EUR/GBP eased to around 0.8730 during early trading in Europe on Tuesday, extending its move below the 0.8750 handle. The pair came under pressure as fresh concerns over global trade policy weighed more heavily on the Euro (EUR) than on the Pound Sterling (GBP).

Investors are monitoring renewed uncertainty around potential US tariff measures, which is adding to downside pressure on the common currency. Market participants are also looking ahead to key macroeconomic releases, with Germany’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures and Eurozone inflation data scheduled for publication on Wednesday.

Trade Policy Developments Pressure the Euro

Recent developments in US trade policy and transatlantic relations have intensified market caution. A ruling by the US Supreme Court on Friday invalidated many of the tariffs that US President Donald Trump had previously implemented. Following that decision, Trump stated that he would introduce a new 15% tariff on Saturday.

In reaction to the shifting tariff landscape, the European Parliament decided on Monday to delay a vote on the European Union’s trade agreement with the United States. The postponement was attributed to the impact of the new import tariff plans.

Separately, Trump on Monday cautioned other countries against retreating from recently agreed trade deals with the United States, warning that he would respond with significantly higher duties under alternative trade laws. Market participants fear that a rekindling of broader trade tensions could weigh disproportionately on the Eurozone economy, which is perceived as more exposed to trade disruptions than the United Kingdom. This dynamic is contributing to selling pressure on the EUR relative to the GBP.

BoE’s Taylor Signals Scope for Further Rate Cuts

On the monetary policy front, comments from Bank of England (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Alan Taylor have introduced a countervailing force for the Pound. Taylor’s dovish tone may limit GBP strength and offer some support to the EUR/GBP cross.

Taylor has highlighted concerns about the trajectory of UK economic growth, while expressing confidence that inflationary pressures will move back toward the BoE’s 2% target. In line with this view, he has indicated support for additional interest rate reductions in the near term.

Taylor said that risks are shifting to “lower inflation and higher unemployment”; therefore, the UK central bank might have two to three rate reductions to go before the theoretical neutral level.

Key Drivers at a Glance

Factor Impact on EUR/GBP Renewed US tariff plans and trade uncertainty Weighs on EUR, as Eurozone is seen as more sensitive to trade disruptions than the UK EU decision to postpone vote on EU-US trade deal Adds to Eurozone trade and policy uncertainty, pressuring the Euro Dovish remarks from BoE MPC member Alan Taylor Potentially negative for GBP, offering some support for the EUR/GBP cross

Pound Sterling: Structure and Macro Sensitivities

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the official currency of the United Kingdom and is described in the article as the oldest currency in existence, dating back to 886 AD. It is characterized as the fourth most traded currency in the global foreign exchange market, accounting for 12% of all FX transactions and averaging $630 billion in daily turnover based on 2022 data.

Among its principal currency pairs, GBP/USD – commonly referred to as “Cable” – represents 11% of global FX activity. GBP/JPY, known to traders as the “Dragon,” holds a 3% share, while EUR/GBP accounts for 2%. Issuance and oversight of the Pound Sterling fall under the remit of the Bank of England.

Role of Bank of England Policy in GBP Valuation

The article underscores that monetary policy set by the Bank of England is the dominant influence on the Pound’s valuation. Policy decisions are guided primarily by the mandate of “price stability,” which is defined as maintaining inflation at approximately 2%. The BoE’s main policy lever is the official interest rate.

When inflation runs above target, the BoE may raise interest rates to restrain demand by increasing borrowing costs for households and businesses. Such rate increases are typically supportive of GBP, as higher yields can attract foreign capital into UK assets.

Conversely, when inflation falls below target and signals weaker economic momentum, the BoE may lower rates to reduce the cost of credit and encourage investment and consumption. This easing stance can exert downward pressure on the Pound.

Economic Data and Trade Balance as GBP Catalysts

The value of GBP is also shaped by the performance of key macroeconomic indicators. Data points such as Gross Domestic Product, Manufacturing and Services Purchasing Managers’ Indexes (PMIs), and labor market statistics are monitored as gauges of overall economic health.

Robust readings on growth and activity tend to be constructive for GBP, partly because they may prompt expectations of tighter BoE policy and partly because stronger fundamentals attract foreign investment. In contrast, weak data can weigh on the currency.

The article also highlights the trade balance as an important release for GBP. This metric measures the difference between export earnings and import expenditures over a specified period. A positive trade balance – where exports exceed imports – can boost demand for the domestic currency as foreign buyers purchase more UK goods and services. A negative balance can have the opposite effect, reducing support for the currency.