WTI Extends Gains as Iran Blockade Boosts Oil Outlook

Key Moments

West Texas Intermediate trades around $105.70 per barrel in Asian hours, rising for a fourth straight session.

U.S. crude inventories drop by 6.233 million barrels as exports surpass 6 million barrels per day, signaling tighter supply.

Heightened Middle East tensions spur renewed interest in Canada’s oil and gas sector, highlighted by Shell’s $16.4 billion ARC Resources deal.

WTI Climbs on Ongoing Iran Port Blockade

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures continued their upward trajectory for a fourth consecutive session, with prices trading near $105.70 per barrel during Asian hours on Thursday. The move higher accompanied escalating disruption in Iranian maritime logistics as a naval blockade around the country’s ports deepened.

The advance above $105.50 per barrel came against the backdrop of mounting geopolitical friction, which has added a risk premium to crude benchmarks. Market participants monitored the situation closely as shipping constraints around Iran introduced additional uncertainty to global supply flows.

Trump Vows to Maintain Pressure on Tehran

According to Bloomberg, U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Wednesday that the naval blockade targeting Iran would stay in force until an agreement is secured with Tehran on its nuclear program. He rejected suggestions to reopen a key shipping corridor, maintaining that economic pressure is preferable to direct military confrontation.

Tehran has pushed back strongly. Iranian officials have threatened retaliation should the blockade persist and accused Trump of pursuing a strategy aimed at coercing the country economically and fueling internal instability.

U.S. Inventory Draw and Record Exports Tighten Market

Fresh data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) indicated a notable contraction in crude stockpiles. For the week ending April 24, inventories declined by 6.233 million barrels, reversing a prior build of 1.925 million barrels. The drawdown suggested strengthening demand or reduced supply availability relative to the earlier period.

At the same time, U.S. crude exports surged to record levels above 6 million barrels per day. The combination of falling inventories and elevated outbound flows pointed to increasingly constrained conditions in global oil markets.

Indicator Latest Reading Previous Reading U.S. crude inventory change (week ending April 24) -6.233 million barrels +1.925 million barrels U.S. crude exports Above 6 million barrels per day Not specified WTI price in Asian hours (Thursday) Around $105.70 per barrel Not specified

Canadian Oil and Gas Assets Back in the Spotlight

The shifting risk landscape in the Middle East has heightened the appeal of Canadian energy assets to global operators. Canada’s oil and gas industry is attracting renewed attention from major international firms as they re-evaluate exposure across key producing regions.

A centerpiece of this renewed focus is Shell’s $16.4 billion acquisition of ARC Resources, which underscores the strategic interest in Canadian upstream opportunities. In parallel, TotalEnergies, ConocoPhillips, Equinor, and BP are reassessing potential Canadian counterparts, reflecting broader portfolio considerations in light of geopolitical developments.