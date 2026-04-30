Norges Bank FX Strategy Seen Curbing Norwegian Krone Upside

Key Moments

BNY’s Geoff Yu anticipates a difficult near-term environment for NOK even as Norwegian fundamentals remain solid and Norges Bank signals possible tightening.

Expected changes in Norges Bank FX operations, with a likely shift back to NOK selling as oil revenues remain strong, are seen as a counterweight to any hawkish policy impulse.

Yu points to a potential repeat of the 2022 pattern, when a geopolitical shock drove oil revenues higher and produced a 38-month stretch of net FX purchases and NOK sales.

Flows Seen Limiting NOK Gains Despite Strong Backdrop

BNY’s Geoff Yu expects the Norwegian Krone (NOK) to face a constrained upside in the near term, even though Norway’s macroeconomic fundamentals are described as solid and Norges Bank is signaling the possibility of policy tightening. He argues that anticipated adjustments to Norges Bank’s foreign exchange transactions – specifically a likely return to selling NOK as oil-related income remains robust – could counteract any hawkish policy message and cap the scope for further NOK appreciation over the coming quarter.

Commodity-Linked Currencies and Rebalancing Dynamics

Yu frames the NOK outlook within a broader theme around end-April rebalancing flows. He notes that a key pattern is “some softening in commodity-linked currencies in G10 and EM.” He emphasizes that this is not a negative call on underlying fundamentals, stating that balance-of-payments positions are expected to stay strong in markets such as Norway, Australia and several Latin American countries.

However, with “the ceasefire still in place and domestic economies adjusting rapidly,” Yu sees a period in which investors can reassess idiosyncratic drivers across markets. This reassessment is central to his expectation that, despite supportive fundamentals, near-term conditions may be demanding for NOK and other regional currencies.

Scandinavian Central Banks: Hawkish Tilt, Challenging FX Outlook

Looking ahead to upcoming policy decisions in Scandinavia, Yu suggests that central banks in the region may lean hawkish in line with peers in Europe. Nevertheless, he expects “the near-term outlook to be relatively challenging for both SEK and NOK.” According to Yu, the Riksbank is anticipated to hold rates steady, with full-year rate expectations sitting “well below the ECB.”

On Norway, Yu highlights that Norges Bank “has already flagged a potential hike,” while stressing that additional moves will be “heavily depend[ent] on wage developments.” Even if Norges Bank ultimately leads the region in tightening, Yu believes that evolving FX flows will be more decisive for NOK performance.

Norges Bank FX Sales and the 2022 Precedent

Yu underscores that the balance of flows is “on the verge of shifting as Norges Bank is able to start selling NOK again.” In his view, this prospective change in FX operations could meaningfully constrain the currency’s ability to re-rate higher, particularly if rate hikes are limited in scale.

He draws a parallel with developments in 2022, stating: “We believe a repeat of the 2022 situation will likely repeat, whereby a geopolitical shock suddenly boosts oil revenues well above expectations, resulting in a 38-month run of net FX purchase and NOK sales.” This historical pattern serves as a reference point for how strong oil-related inflows can translate into persistent NOK selling via Norges Bank’s FX management framework.

Implications for NOK Re-rating

Summarizing the outlook, Yu argues that, “Barring extremely aggressive Norges hikes, it is hard to see other factors supporting further re-rating in the currency.” In other words, without a significantly stronger tightening cycle than currently implied, Norges Bank’s potential return to NOK sales and the broader pattern of rebalancing flows may limit additional gains in the Norwegian Krone.

NOK Drivers at a Glance