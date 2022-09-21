World Health Energy Holdings Inc (WHEN), a telecom and cybersecurity company with proprietary technologies aimed to protect individuals and businesses from cybersecurity threats, said on Tuesday that its Polish subsidiary, Cross Mobile Sp. z o.o., had signed a GSM contract with Polkomtel Sp. z o.o.

“The signing of this contract is the first of three stages in our European strategy to become a provider of GSM and value-added services,” World Health Energy Holdings’ CEO Giora Rozensweig, said in a press release.

“We now part of a small, rarefied group of licensed operators in the EU, giving us a formidable foundation from which we believe can generate significant long-term revenue growth by launching our comprehensive suite of value-added services for B2B and B2C customers,” the CEO added.

According to data by Market Research Future, the global mobile value-added services market is expected to reach $309 billion by 2025, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 15.3%.

“For Polkomtel network operator, cooperation with partners such as CrossMobile has been a very important part of the business activities conducted since 2006 and we maintain a leading position on the Polish market,” Robert Staniszewski, Wholesale Department Director at Polkomtel, said.

“Polkomtel’s MVNO customers include domestic and international telecommunications operators, cable TV operators, ISPs and now the developing business of CrossMobile. The quality of network services offered to CrossMobile operating on the Plus network infrastructure will be identical to those offered to Polkomtel’s own subscribers.”