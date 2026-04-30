AUD/USD Recovery Stalls as Strong Dollar Caps Gains

Key Moments

AUD/USD has rebounded modestly in Asian trading after dropping to a two-week low near 0.7100 on Wednesday.

A firm US Dollar, supported by a hawkish Federal Reserve outlook and US-Iran tensions, is expected to limit further gains in the pair.

Technical signals point to rallies being sold, with resistance around 0.7131 and 0.7223 and layered supports down to 0.6915.

Australian Dollar Rebounds but Remains Under Pressure

AUD/USD is seeing a mild recovery during the Asian session on Thursday, retracing part of the sharp decline that took the pair down to the 0.7100 area, its lowest level in two weeks, on Wednesday.

Support for the Australian Dollar is emerging from expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will maintain a hawkish policy stance. This is helping to offset the impact of mixed readings from China’s official PMIs, which had weighed on sentiment.

US Dollar Strength Curbs AUD/USD Upside

The US Dollar is holding firm near its strongest levels since April 13, underpinned by persistent geopolitical concerns linked to stalled US-Iran peace negotiations. At the same time, market participants see reduced chances of further policy easing by the US Federal Reserve, reinforcing the Dollar’s positive bias.

These factors are providing a solid backdrop for the USD and are likely to restrict additional upside in AUD/USD, even as the pair attempts a short-term rebound.

Technical Picture: Rallies Seen as Selling Opportunities

From a technical standpoint, AUD/USD has repeatedly failed to sustain moves above the 0.7200 handle and has been trading within a range for roughly the past two weeks. The sharp decline overnight has confirmed a break below a key confluence zone at 0.7130-0.7125. This area included the 100-period Simple Moving Average on the 4-hour chart and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the recent recovery from the year-to-date low set in March.

This confirmed breakdown tilts the bias in favor of sellers and implies that recoveries are likely to be treated as opportunities to sell into strength.

Momentum Indicators and Key Levels

The Relative Strength Index is hovering near 40, pointing to a modestly bearish tone. At the same time, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator remains in negative territory but is flattening out, suggesting that downside pressure is easing rather than intensifying.

On the topside, immediate resistance is located at the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 0.7131. A more substantial barrier can be seen at the recent cycle peak around 0.7223. On the downside, initial support is aligned with the 0.7100 level, followed by the 38.2% retracement at 0.7074. Further below, the 50.0% retracement is positioned at 0.7027, with deeper support at the 61.8% and 78.6% retracements at 0.6981 and 0.6915, respectively, where buying interest would likely attempt to slow any extended decline.

AUD/USD 4-hour Chart

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

US Dollar Performance Against Major Currencies

The table below shows the percentage change of the US Dollar (USD) versus major currencies today. According to this snapshot, the US Dollar has been the strongest against the Euro.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.11% 0.00% 0.00% -0.04% -0.11% -0.08% -0.01% EUR -0.11% -0.07% -0.13% -0.16% -0.21% -0.17% -0.10% GBP -0.01% 0.07% -0.02% -0.08% -0.12% -0.09% -0.02% JPY 0.00% 0.13% 0.02% -0.06% -0.11% -0.13% -0.04% CAD 0.04% 0.16% 0.08% 0.06% -0.08% -0.06% 0.04% AUD 0.11% 0.21% 0.12% 0.11% 0.08% 0.04% 0.12% NZD 0.08% 0.17% 0.09% 0.13% 0.06% -0.04% 0.08% CHF 0.00% 0.10% 0.02% 0.04% -0.04% -0.12% -0.08%

The heat map above shows the percentage move of each major currency pair. The base currency is listed in the left-hand column, and the quote currency is shown in the top row. For instance, selecting the US Dollar in the left column and moving across to the Japanese Yen cell displays the percentage change for USD (base)/JPY (quote).