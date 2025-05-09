Key Moments:

Bitcoin successfully broke the $100,000 barrier this week.

Metaplanet announced a $21.25 million 0% bond issuance to fund new Bitcoin purchases.

The company’s Bitcoin holdings recently reached 5,555 BTC.

Bitcoin Enjoys Major Gains

This week’s Bitcoin rally saw the cryptocurrency finally climb above the $100,000 threshold. Earlier on Friday, BTC even managed to hit $104,000, reaching its highest valuation in three months. This upward momentum in the cryptocurrency market was largely fueled by growing optimism that a broader easing of global trade tensions might be on the horizon.

This significant price movement followed the announcement by US President Donald Trump of a newly forged trade agreement with the United Kingdom, which involved the elimination of several retaliatory tariffs. The prevailing sentiment among traders was that China could be the next major economy to reach a trade understanding with the US. President Trump’s own remarks, suggesting a positive outlook for the upcoming weekend concerning China, further ignited hopes of a resolution to the protracted tariff dispute between the two nations.

Metaplanet Targets Crypto Expansion

Bitcoin investment firm Metaplanet, headquartered in Japan, revealed plans to issue $21.25 million in 0% Ordinary Bonds, with all proceeds earmarked for purchasing additional Bitcoin. The company’s board approved the decision during a meeting held on May 9th. This move comes shortly after Metaplanet boosted its portfolio to 5,555 BTC thanks to a purchase of 555 bitcoins, marking yet another step towards the company’s goal of holding 10,000 BTC before the beginning of 2026.

The issued bonds are set to be repaid at face value on November 7th and will not carry any interest. Bondholders will, however, retain the right to demand early redemption of all or part of their investment, according to Metaplanet. Metaplanet also announced that its 14th Stock Acquisition Rights would be issued to EVO Fund.