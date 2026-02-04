Kiwi Dollar Wavers as Jobs Data Sends Mixed Signals

Key Moments

NZD/USD trades near 0.6040 after failing to hold gains above 0.6063 on Tuesday.

New Zealand added more jobs than expected, but unemployment rose to 5.4%, the highest in a decade.

Traders now focus on the upcoming US ADP Employment Change report for guidance on USD direction.

NZD/USD Pauses Near 0.6040 After Resistance

The New Zealand Dollar is almost unchanged against the US Dollar on Wednesday, hovering near 0.6040. The pair stalled after meeting resistance at 0.6063 on Tuesday, interrupting its rebound from weekly lows around 0.5990. Overall, market momentum remains fragile.

New Zealand Jobs Data Sends Mixed Signals

Recent New Zealand employment figures present a mixed picture for the Kiwi. The economy added 0.5% more jobs in the last quarter of 2025, exceeding the 0.3% forecast and improving from the prior flat reading.

However, the positive job growth was offset by a rise in the unemployment rate to 5.4%, the highest level in ten years. Labor cost growth also slowed, suggesting the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) may keep policy steady for now.

Indicator Latest Reading Previous Market Expectation NZ Employment Change (Q4 2025) 0.5% 0.0% 0.3% NZ Unemployment Rate 5.4% – 5.3% US ADP Employment Change (Jan, expected) 48K 41K (Dec) –

US Dollar Holds Firm Amid Policy Developments

The US Dollar remains steady after a two-day partial government shutdown ended. Investors are also assessing the nomination of Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve Chair. This news helped stop the US Dollar’s recent decline.

Focus Shifts to ADP Employment Data

Attention turns to the US ADP Employment Change report, set for Wednesday. This report gains importance because the main Nonfarm Payrolls report is delayed due to the shutdown. Analysts expect net job growth of 48K, slightly higher than December’s 41K.

Employment and Currency Dynamics

How Jobs Affect Currencies

Labor market conditions signal economic health and influence currency values. Strong employment and low unemployment usually boost consumer spending, supporting the local currency. A tight labor market can also affect wages and inflation, impacting monetary policy.

The Importance of Wage Growth

Salary growth affects household spending and prices. High wage growth often drives inflation. Unlike volatile factors like energy prices, wages reflect persistent inflation trends, making them key for central banks’ decisions.

Central Banks’ Focus

Central banks weigh labor market data according to their mandates. The US Fed targets maximum employment and stable prices. The ECB focuses solely on inflation control. In all cases, labor market conditions are crucial for monetary policy decisions.