Silver Pulls Back but Holds Massive Year-Over-Year Rally

Key Moments

Silver traded at $72.43 per ounce at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time, down $1.03 from the same time yesterday.

The metal has climbed from $32.94 per ounce one year ago, a gain of more than $39 and +119.88% year over year.

Despite its long-run underperformance versus stocks since 1921, silver is highlighted for its inflation-hedging and store-of-value characteristics.

Spot Silver Snapshot and Recent Moves

As of 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time, silver was quoted at $72.43 per ounce. At this same time yesterday, the price stood at $73.46, meaning silver has slipped $1.03 day over day.

Despite this short-term decline, the metal has registered robust gains over longer horizons. One month ago, silver traded at $69.72 per ounce, representing a +3.93% increase over that period. A year ago, the price was $32.94 per ounce, putting the year-over-year move at +119.88%, or an advance of more than $39 per ounce.

Recent Silver Price Levels

Reference Point Price per Ounce Change vs. Current Percentage Change Current (8:45 a.m. ET) $72.43 – – Yesterday (same time) $73.46 -$1.03 -1.40% 1 month ago $69.72 – +3.93% 1 year ago $32.94 – +119.88%

Historical Context: Silver’s Role and Long-Term Returns

Over the very long term, silver has not typically been viewed as a high-growth asset. Since 1921, its performance has lagged the S&P 500 by about 96%. In practical terms, an equal investment made in silver and in stocks at that time would now be worth roughly 96% less in silver than in equities.

Even so, silver is often appreciated for its relative stability and its effectiveness as a hedge against inflation. Frequently described as a “store of value,” it tends to preserve purchasing power when inflation rises.

Compared with gold, silver prices tend to be more volatile, heavily influenced by industrial demand in sectors such as solar equipment and healthcare devices. Gold, by contrast, is generally regarded as a primarily safe-haven asset with less industrial sensitivity.

Related Daily Market and Rate Check-Ins

Alongside silver price data, there are several daily rate and price references for investors monitoring broader markets on April 29, 2026:

Highest high-yield savings rates, up to 5% for April 29, 2026.

Highest CD rates, up to 4.20% for April 29, 2026.

Top CD rates from major banks on April 29, 2026.

Current mortgage rates for April 29, 2026.

Current refi mortgage rates report for April 29, 2026.

Current ARM mortgage rates report for April 29, 2026.

Current price of gold for April 29, 2026.

Current price of silver for April 29, 2026.

Understanding Spot Silver and Price Spreads

The term “spot silver” describes the real-time price at which silver can change hands for immediate delivery. In actual transactions, buyers usually pay more than the spot rate to cover markups, shipping, insurance, and other costs.

The spot price functions as a real-time indicator of market appetite: when the spot price is elevated, it signals stronger buying interest.

In silver trading, “price spread” refers to the distance between the ask (buy) and bid (sell) quotes. These quotes are defined as follows:

Ask price : the price you pay to acquire silver.

: the price you pay to acquire silver. Bid price: the amount you receive when you sell silver.

A tighter spread generally points to more active demand and liquidity.

Ways to Gain Exposure to Silver

Investors can access silver through direct ownership or via exchange-traded funds (ETFs) backed by silver. ETFs provide exposure through shares in a fund that holds silver, relieving investors of storage and insurance logistics.

Core silver investment avenues include:

Bullion bars and rounds – Products sold based on weight and purity.

– Products sold based on weight and purity. Government-issued silver coins – Well-known examples include American Silver Eagles and Canada’s Silver Maple Leafs, which often trade at higher premiums due to their official backing and perceived rarity.

– Well-known examples include American Silver Eagles and Canada’s Silver Maple Leafs, which often trade at higher premiums due to their official backing and perceived rarity. Silver jewelry – Custom or designer pieces that can be priced above equivalent-purity bullion.

– Custom or designer pieces that can be priced above equivalent-purity bullion. Silver mining stocks – Shares of companies engaged in silver extraction, representing an indirect way to participate in silver price movements.

On exchanges, both bullion and coins are generally required to meet a minimum fineness of 99.9%. Silver that does not meet this standard is more often categorized as collectible or industrial material. A guide to the best silver IRA companies is referenced for those seeking additional detail on positioning silver – and other precious metals – within retirement accounts.

Is Silver Attractive at Current Levels?

Silver has advanced more than 150% over the past year, achieving its highest levels in more than a decade. Whether this constitutes an appealing entry point depends entirely on each investor’s market outlook and risk tolerance.

For those particularly focused on inflation, allocating a portion of a portfolio to precious metals can be a considered approach. Additionally, if an investor expects continued expansion in industrial uses – such as electronics – that may lend further support to silver demand and, potentially, prices.

Current Precious Metals Snapshot

As of 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time today, quoted prices for key precious metals are as follows:

Metal Price per Ounce Gold $4,556.50 Silver $72.43 Platinum $1,914.00 Palladium $1,434.16

Gold continues to serve as the primary reference metal in the precious metals complex. Platinum and palladium, like silver, tend to exhibit more pronounced price swings, a function of their relatively smaller market sizes. Gold’s deeper market contributes to its comparatively steadier behavior.

Additional Gold-Focused Guidance

For investors favoring gold allocations relative to silver, there is a dedicated resource: “Looking for gold over silver? Explore our picks for the best gold IRA companies.”

Market Takeaways for Silver Investors

In a backdrop of ongoing economic uncertainty, precious metals remain a consideration for portfolio diversification. Silver’s recent trajectory has outperformed gold’s, and many experts anticipate the potential for further gains, with the possibility that prices could eventually reach new records.

Given silver’s lower per-ounce price compared with gold, it can be a more accessible hedge. Through direct bullion purchases, silver-focused ETFs, or mining equities, investors have multiple vehicles to express a view on the metal’s future demand profile.

Frequently Asked Questions

What percentage of my portfolio should I allocate to silver?

Many advisors suggest allocating no more than between 10% and 15% to silver, keeping total precious metal holdings under 20%.