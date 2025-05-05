Key Moments:

In April, Tesla vehicle registrations in Spain declined 36% year-over-year.

BYD’s Spanish sales skyrocketed by 644%. Other Chinese brands also gained popularity among Spanish EV enthusiasts: Omoda sales jumped 346%, while MG purchases climbed 80%.

Tesla’s pre-market share price fell 0.91% on Monday.

April Sales Slump for Tesla in Spain

Tesla suffered a significant drop in new car sales in Spain during April. According to data from the Spanish Association of Automobile and Truck Manufacturers (ANFAC), registrations of Tesla vehicles fell 36% compared to the same month a year earlier, with just 571 cars sold during the period.

The downturn extended beyond the April numbers. From January through April 2025, Tesla’s total vehicle registrations in Spain were down 17% versus 2024. This decline stands in stark contrast to broader market trends, as sales of electrified vehicles, encompassing both fully electric models and hybrids, jumped 54% in the same timeframe.

ANFAC’s report was followed by a depreciation of Tesla’s stock during Monday’s pre-market hours. The share price fell 0.91% to $284.60.

Competitive Pressure and Political Controversy

European sales for Tesla have weakened while the company faces mounting competition, particularly from Chinese automakers, according to ANFAC data. BYD has achieved a particularly strong performance, as its registrations thus far are up 644%. Another top competitor is MG, as early 2025 has seen its Spanish sales jump by 346%. MG also made notable strides in the Spanish market, with its registration figures climbing 80%.

Tesla has also navigated public relations challenges, as CEO Elon Musk’s alignment with far-right political views in Europe has prompted protests and vandalism targeting Tesla properties on both sides of the Atlantic. Recently, Musk announced he would scale back his engagement with the Trump administration and dedicate more focus to Tesla’s operations.