WTI Crude Climbs as Hormuz Tensions Revive Risk Premium

Key Moments:

WTI crude traded near 95.60 during Asian hours on Friday. It recovered after opening lower.

Supply concerns grew as US-Iran talks stalled. Meanwhile, the Strait of Hormuz stayed closed and US forces intercepted two Iranian supertankers.

Analysts warn that prolonged disruptions could push global inventories below five-year seasonal lows by late May or early June.

WTI Rebounds on Escalating Supply Fears

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose after an early dip. Prices traded near 95.60 during Asian hours on Friday. This rebound reflects growing concerns about supply.

Specifically, US-Iran peace talks stalled, and the Strait of Hormuz remained closed. As a result, traders expect tighter oil flows. Consequently, prices found support after the recent pullback.

US-Iran Tensions Intensify Around Strait of Hormuz

Bloomberg reported that US forces intercepted two Iranian supertankers on Thursday. The vessels reportedly tried to bypass a US-led blockade. At the same time, Washington increased pressure on Iran’s shipping activity.

Meanwhile, Tehran warned vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz. In addition, US officials prepared contingency plans. These plans aim to weaken Iran’s capabilities in the strait if the ceasefire collapses.

US President Donald Trump warned that Iranian oil infrastructure could become a target. This would happen if Iran fails to move its oil. However, Iranian officials rejected the idea of a longer truce. They also accused the US of breaking the agreement by maintaining a naval blockade.

Furthermore, Iran released video footage on Thursday. It appeared to show commandos boarding a cargo vessel. Tehran presented this as proof of control over the Strait of Hormuz. Notably, this route carries about 20% of global oil and gas supplies.

Inventory Outlook and Potential Supply-Risk Premium

Reuters cited Mingyu Gao, chief researcher at China Futures. He outlined the risks of prolonged disruption in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Gao, continued disruption could sharply reduce inventories. In fact, global crude and refined product stocks may fall below five-year seasonal lows by late May or early June. If that happens, a supply-risk premium could return to oil prices.

Factor Detail WTI price level Near 95.60 during Asian hours on Friday Key route Strait of Hormuz, carrying about 20% of global oil and gas supplies Analyst projection Disruptions may push inventories below five-year lows by late May or early June

WTI Oil: Benchmarks and Market Drivers

WTI is a major global crude benchmark. The name stands for West Texas Intermediate. It is one of three key benchmarks, along with Brent and Dubai Crude.

WTI is considered “light” and “sweet.” This means it has low density and sulfur content. Therefore, refiners can process it efficiently, which supports its high quality status.

The oil is produced in the United States. It is transported through the Cushing hub, often called the “Pipeline Crossroads of the World.” As a result, WTI serves as a key pricing reference for global markets.

Core Drivers of WTI Price Behavior

Supply and demand drive WTI prices. Strong economic growth usually increases demand for oil. In contrast, weaker growth reduces consumption.

In addition, geopolitical risks can disrupt supply. Conflicts, sanctions, and instability often push prices higher.

OPEC decisions also play a major role. The group sets production targets for member countries. When OPEC cuts output, supply tightens and prices often rise. Conversely, higher production can pressure prices.

Finally, the US Dollar affects oil demand. Since oil is priced in dollars, a stronger dollar can reduce affordability and demand.

Role of Inventory Data in WTI Price Formation

Traders closely watch weekly inventory data. The American Petroleum Institute (API) releases its report on Tuesday. Then, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) publishes official data on Wednesday.

Falling inventories often signal stronger demand or tighter supply. As a result, prices may rise. On the other hand, rising inventories suggest weaker demand or ample supply, which can weigh on prices.

Typically, API and EIA data align closely. In fact, they match within 1% about 75% of the time. However, traders consider EIA data more reliable because it comes from a government source.

OPEC and Its Influence on WTI Crude

OPEC includes 12 major oil-producing countries. The group meets twice a year to set production quotas. These decisions can strongly influence oil prices.

For example, lower quotas restrict supply and support higher prices. In contrast, higher quotas increase supply and may push prices down.

Moreover, the broader OPEC+ group includes additional producers such as Russia. Therefore, market participants closely monitor both OPEC and OPEC+ decisions when assessing WTI trends.