NXP Semiconductors said on Wednesday that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Hon Hai Technology Group, the largest electronics manufacturer globally, to jointly develop platforms for the next generation of smart connected vehicles.

Hon Hai Technology Group will leverage NXP’s portfolio of automotive technologies as well as its expertise in safety and security to enable architectural innovation and platforms for electrification, connectivity and safe automated driving, the companies said.

The expanded partnership’s main focus is set on Hon Hai’s (Foxconn) efforts in electric vehicle platforms, while leveraging NXP’s system expertise and comprehensive electrification portfolio that spans from NXP S32 processors to analog-front-end, drivers, networking and power products.

“Foxconn sees the disruptive challenges and the potential for innovation in today’s automotive industry. This is a prime opportunity for our particular electronics expertise,” Young Liu, Chairman of Foxconn, said in a press release.

“NXP’s longstanding expertise and leadership in automotive, its innovative products and its laser focus on safety, security and quality provide the foundation for the collaboration we are activating today.”

Another priority of the tie-up includes connectivity solutions with the use of the latest NXP S32 domain and zonal controller family for gateways and vehicle networking control, while also enhancing secure car access with ultra-wideband and Bluetooth Low Energy.

“We are proud to join forces with Foxconn today to support its ambitious leap into automotive and to jointly address the challenges and opportunities of a new generation of smart connected vehicles, especially Foxconn’s new electric vehicle platform,” Kurt Sievers, President and Chief Executive Officer of NXP Semiconductors, said.

“The auto industry must become faster and more efficient, and NXP is pleased to extend its technology portfolio to enable electrification, next generation architectures, smart and secure car access systems and more,” the CEO added.