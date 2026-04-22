Crypto Rises on Ceasefire Relief as Bitcoin Nears $80K

Key Moments

Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $78,000, extending gains after the US-Iran ceasefire was prolonged to support ongoing peace efforts.

Ethereum (ETH) holds near $2,387, staying above key moving averages and a broken downtrend line as bulls eye last week’s high at $2,465.

XRP remains supported above $1.41, but the broader trend stays constrained by the 100-day and 200-day EMAs at $1.54 and $1.78.

Ceasefire Extension Improves Risk Tone for Crypto

Cryptocurrency prices are climbing on Wednesday, with Bitcoin (BTC) reclaiming a crucial level above $78,000. Ethereum (ETH) is trading close to $2,400, while Ripple’s XRP is holding above an immediate support zone at $1.45.

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he had extended the ceasefire in the war with Iran “until such a time their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal.”

The article notes that a second round of peace talks in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, has not yet been confirmed. When those talks materialize, US Vice President JD Vance is expected to head the American delegation. Iran has not yet committed to attending, pointing to the ongoing US blockade of its ports and describing the process as negotiations under “the shadow of threat.”

The extension of the ceasefire has lifted sentiment across digital assets, pushing total crypto market capitalization up by 1.8% in the past 24 hours to $2.7 trillion, according to CoinGecko. Market mood has shifted from last week’s extreme fear into the fear zone on Wednesday, based on the crypto Fear & Greed Index. A continued improvement in sentiment could encourage more risk-taking and increase the likelihood of a broader recovery.

Bitcoin Technical Picture: Eyes on $80,000 and the 200-day EMA

Bitcoin is trading around $78,145, with price action showing a constructive near-term trend. BTC is comfortably above its 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $72,351 and its 100-day EMA at $75,379, underlining an improving structure even as the longer-term 200-day EMA at $82,574 continues to limit the upside.

On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 65, leaning bullish but not yet signaling overbought conditions. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram remains positive, indicating that upward momentum still has support.

Bitcoin Technical Levels Level Spot price $78,145 50-day EMA $72,351 100-day EMA $75,379 200-day EMA $82,574 Key resistance $80,000 psychological level; 200-day EMA at $82,574 Key support 100-day EMA near $75,379; 50-day EMA at $72,351

On the upside, the first major barrier is the psychological threshold at $80,000. Above that, the 200-day EMA at $82,574 marks the next significant resistance and an area where some investors may look to take profits if tested. On the downside, the 100-day EMA near $75,379 is the initial layer of support, with the 50-day EMA at $72,351 providing an additional buffer. A daily close below these moving averages would undermine the current bullish setup and open the door to a broader corrective phase.

Ethereum Outlook: Holding Gains Above Key Averages

Ethereum is trading near $2,387, maintaining a positive short-term stance as it remains above the 50-day and 100-day EMAs, which are positioned around $2,223 and $2,355, respectively. Price is also comfortably above a previously broken downward resistance trendline near $2,153, reinforcing the rebound narrative.

Momentum indicators add to the constructive picture. The RSI is hovering close to 60 on the daily chart, while the MACD histogram is slightly positive, suggesting that buyers retain control for now.

Ethereum Technical Levels Level Spot price $2,387 50-day EMA ~$2,223 100-day EMA ~$2,355 200-day EMA $2,646 Last week’s high $2,465 Prior downtrend break area $2,153

On the topside, last week’s peak at $2,465 is the next notable obstacle. Beyond that, the 200-day EMA at $2,646 is a critical level where medium-term sellers could seek to reassert pressure. On the downside, initial support sits at the 100-day EMA near $2,355, followed by the 50-day EMA around $2,223. A deeper pullback toward the former downtrend break zone at $2,153 would likely attract renewed buying interest as long as that area continues to hold.

XRP Analysis: Recovery Faces Overhead Moving Average Barriers

XRP is trading around $1.45 and remains above its 50-day EMA at $1.41, signaling some stabilization after recent gains. However, the token is still constrained by the 100-day EMA at $1.54 and the 200-day EMA at $1.78, leaving the broader picture tilted to the bearish side despite the latest bounce.

On the momentum front, the MACD histogram stays positive on the daily chart, and the RSI is near 59, pointing to gradually strengthening bullish pressure without implying overbought conditions.

XRP Technical Levels Level Spot price $1.45 50-day EMA $1.41 100-day EMA $1.54 200-day EMA $1.78

Initial resistance appears at the 100-day EMA near $1.54, with a more substantial ceiling at the 200-day EMA around $1.78, where the longer-term downtrend remains intact. On the downside, the 50-day EMA at $1.41 is key support. A clear move back below this level would point to a deeper retracement and suggest that the latest recovery is losing steam.