Amazon Rebounds as Investors Brace for Earnings Test

Key Moments

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) has climbed to around $250 per share after a rally of nearly 30% in recent weeks, approaching its all-time high.

Momentum has been driven by renewed confidence in Amazon’s artificial intelligence investments and the confirmed acquisition of Globalstar.

Despite the strong move and an overbought technical setup, analysts remain broadly bullish, with some price targets raised to $325 ahead of next week’s earnings report.

Rebound Restores Confidence in Amazon Shares

Shares of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) are trading near $250 after a powerful advance of close to 30% in just a few weeks, putting the stock within striking distance of its record high. This marks one of the company’s strongest runs over the past year and stands in stark contrast to the softness and sluggish trading seen earlier in the year.

For long-term holders, the latest move resembles the performance profile many have come to expect from Amazon. The stock had spent months moving sideways and sold off sharply after February’s earnings release, when the company reported an unusual miss and stirred concerns over capital expenditure. That period left many investors frustrated despite the company’s underlying strengths and a chorus of bullish analyst calls.

Until recently, sentiment remained cautious even as the fundamental story stayed intact. The latest rally has meaningfully altered that mood. With another earnings report scheduled for next week, the key issue now is whether Amazon still offers an attractive entry point at current levels.

AI Strategy and Globalstar Deal Underpin the Rally

While the pace of the recent move has been striking, the main catalysts are relatively clear. One of the most important shifts has been rising confidence that Amazon’s substantial spending on artificial intelligence is starting to bear fruit. Investors are increasingly focusing on the potential long-term rewards of this strategy instead of the near-term risks, helped by upbeat remarks earlier this month from CEO Andy Jassy.

This perspective had been largely dismissed only a few months ago. As additional detail and visibility emerge around the AI strategy, many market participants expect the stock to continue benefiting.

Strategic actions have also supported the turnaround in sentiment. The acquisition of Globalstar, now confirmed, has introduced another potential growth lever. Investors are betting that the deal can help Amazon accelerate its satellite and connectivity initiatives, reinforcing the view that management is positioning the company for its next growth phase.

Collectively, these developments have driven a notable reassessment of the stock. Amazon is no longer being viewed as the capital-intensive underperformer it appeared to be in the first quarter. However, this shift also means that the upcoming earnings release is likely to face more intense scrutiny.

Technical Indicators Flag a Stretched Setup

Against this backdrop, the technical picture has become difficult to overlook. Following the recent surge, Amazon’s relative strength index has moved into deeply overbought territory, at readings not seen in more than three years. Historically, such conditions often precede a consolidation phase or a short-term pullback. With the stock trading around the same zone it occupied in the middle of last week, some early signs of that consolidation may already be emerging.

A near-30% advance over a short period is challenging to maintain without some pause, particularly when the move brings the stock into a band of resistance near prior highs. Investors thinking about initiating or expanding positions ahead of next week’s earnings report need to be mindful of this setup. Any indication that the results or management commentary fail to justify the recent optimism could trigger selling pressure.

Factor Current Signal Implication Share price level Around $250, near all-time high Tests prior resistance zones Recent performance Rally of close to 30% in a few weeks Suggests strong momentum Relative strength index Extremely overbought, highest in more than three years Raises risk of consolidation or pullback

Analyst Support Remains Strong Despite the Run-Up

For bullish investors, one supportive element has been the analyst community’s stance. Even after the recent gains, commentary remains overwhelmingly positive. During the current week, firms including Cantor Fitzgerald, Bank of America, and KeyCorp reiterated Buy or equivalent ratings, lifting price targets to $325.

Given the magnitude of the move since the start of the month, that implies roughly 30% additional upside from recent levels, a notably positive signal with earnings approaching. These fresh updates are encouraging for investors contemplating entering the stock before the report.

Much of the optimism is centered on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and its growth trajectory. Analysts are highlighting rising AI-related demand and improving visibility into future revenue streams as reinforcing the view that Amazon’s heavy investment cycle is beginning to generate returns. Multiple firms over the past month have cited robust fundamentals and clearer monetization of AI spending as important drivers of potential further gains.

This backdrop makes the current situation particularly noteworthy. The stock has already rallied sharply, and technical measures suggest stretched conditions. Yet, for many observers, Amazon’s momentum, narrative, and history of execution still support the case for buying into strength ahead of earnings.

How Amazon Stacks Up Against Other Analyst Favorites

The question of whether now is the right time to allocate $1,000 to Amazon must also be viewed in the context of broader analyst preferences.

The article notes: “Before you consider Amazon.com, you’ll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street’s top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on… and Amazon.com wasn’t on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.”