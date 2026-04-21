Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » Softer UK Wage Data Keeps GBP/USD in Tight Range

Softer UK Wage Data Keeps GBP/USD in Tight Range

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • GBP/USD is quoted near 1.3500 following a mixed UK labor market report showing lower unemployment but softer payrolls.
  • Private sector regular pay growth slowed to 3.2% year-on-year in February, below the Bank of England’s 3.5% Q1 projection.
  • Brown Brothers Harriman expects BoE rate hike expectations to shift back toward cuts and anticipates GBP/USD to remain in a 1.3400-1.3700 range in the near term.

Market View on GBP/USD

Brown Brothers Harriman’s (BBH) Elias Haddad notes that GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3500 after the release of a mixed United Kingdom labor market report, which showed a decline in unemployment alongside weaker payroll figures. According to BBH, this backdrop, combined with moderating wage dynamics, underpins expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will move back toward an easing stance later this year.

Against this policy backdrop, BBH projects that the current pricing for additional BoE rate hikes is likely to unwind, with market expectations reverting toward interest rate cuts. In foreign exchange terms, BBH sees GBP/USD remaining contained, with the pair expected to trade within a 1.3400-1.3700 corridor in the near term.

Labor Market Signals and Wage Dynamics

The latest UK labor market release delivered conflicting signals: unemployment is falling, but payroll growth is weakening. The key focus for monetary policy, however, is wage behavior. BBH emphasizes that wage developments are creating additional room for monetary easing by the BoE.

“Importantly, easing wage pressures leaves room for the BoE to resume easing later this year. In line with consensus, the policy-relevant private sector regular pay growth slowed to 3.2% y/y in February vs. 3.3% in January.”

“That’s the lowest pace of wage growth since October 2020 and is below the BoE’s Q1 projection of 3.5%.”

BoE Outlook: From Hikes Back to Cuts

With pay growth cooling and labor market slack persisting, BBH argues that market expectations will pivot away from additional rate increases by the BoE and move back toward the prospect of cuts.

“We expect BoE rate hike bets to flip back to cuts given excess slack in the UK economy. The BoE estimates a negative output gap of -1% of GDP in 2026.”

GBP/USD Trading Range Expectations

In the currency market, this macro and policy backdrop translates into an expectation of range-bound trading for GBP/USD in the near term.

“GBP/USD will likely trade within a 1.3400 and 1.3700 range in the near term.”

Key Data and Projections Overview

Indicator / ProjectionValueContext
GBP/USD spot levelNear 1.3500Following mixed UK labor market data
Private sector regular pay growth (February, y/y)3.2%Down from 3.3% in January
BoE Q1 wage growth projection3.5%Above the actual 3.2% outcome
BoE estimated output gap (2026)-1% of GDPIndicates excess economic slack
Expected GBP/USD trading range (near term)1.3400-1.3700BBH near-term range view
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Sony’s TV segment between shut down and salvationSony’s TV segment between shut down and salvation Sony CEO Kazuo Hirai stays committed to the firms flagship TV business despite recent calls for it to be streamlined, he told CNBC at the IFA electronics show in Berlin Wednesday.His comments follow pressure in recent months from activist […]
  • Commodities trading outlook: gold, silver and copper futures slide on strong dollarCommodities trading outlook: gold, silver and copper futures slide on strong dollar Gold and silver futures were again on the losing side during midday trade in Europe today, as a disappointing gauge on US consumer sentiment failed to pare the dollars recent rally. Meanwhile, copper futures were also in the red, as investors […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/NZD daily trading forecastForex Market: EUR/NZD daily trading forecast Friday’s trade saw EUR/NZD within the range of 1.5738-1.5841. The pair closed at 1.5778, losing 0.30% on a daily basis.At 11:04 GMT today EUR/NZD was up 0.04% for the day to trade at 1.5801. The pair broke the first key daily resistance […]
  • Stock Indices: Dow Jones reaches highs unseen since AugustStock Indices: Dow Jones reaches highs unseen since August On Wednesday Dow Jones Industrial Average traded within the range of 17,168.61-17,314.99. The benchmark closed at 17,168.61, falling 0.28% (48.50 points) on a daily basis, while extending the loss from Tuesday. The daily high has been the […]
  • Forex Market: USD/CAD daily trading forecastForex Market: USD/CAD daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw USD/CAD within the range of 1.2425-1.2546. The pair closed at 1.2468, losing 0.41% on a daily basis.At 10:07 GMT today USD/CAD was up 0.18% for the day to trade at 1.2490. The pair touched a daily high at 1.2496 at […]
  • U.S. Oil Names Advance as Investors Reposition Around Venezuela ShiftU.S. Oil Names Advance as Investors Reposition Around Venezuela Shift Key Moments U.S. oversight of Venezuela highlights potential upside for American oil companies with regional expertise. Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO), Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), and Chevron Corp (NYSE: CVX) all posted strong […]