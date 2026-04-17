Stellar Extends Rally as Volume Surges and Trendline Breaks

Key Moments:

Stellar (XLM) traded around $0.167 on Friday after a more than 10% advance earlier in the week and a breakout above a descending trendline.

The Stellar network processed over 14.19 million transactions on Thursday, marking its highest transaction count in the past quarter.

Derivative funding rates for XLM turned positive on Monday and stood at 0.011% on Friday, signaling that long positions are paying shorts.

Network Activity Hits Quarterly Peak

Stellar (XLM) was changing hands slightly lower at $0.167 on Friday, consolidating after a more than 10% rally earlier in the week that pushed the token above a key descending trendline. The move comes as on-chain and derivatives data point to improving sentiment and stronger participation across the Stellar ecosystem.

According to data from Chainspect, a blockchain fundamentals tracker, the Stellar network handled more than 14.19 million transactions on Thursday. This was the highest transaction volume recorded over the past quarter, underscoring rising usage and liquidity in XLM.

The pickup in activity is reinforcing a constructive view on the token, with the surge in transactions suggesting heightened engagement from traders and users on the network.

Derivatives Market Signals Growing Optimism

In the derivatives market, funding dynamics have shifted in favor of bullish positioning. XLM funding rates moved into positive territory on Monday and were at 0.011% on Friday, indicating that traders holding long positions are paying those on the short side.

The article notes that in past instances when funding rates turned positive and then climbed, XLM’s price went on to post strong rallies. While past behavior does not guarantee future performance, the current pattern is being viewed as another supportive factor for the ongoing uptrend.

Metric Latest Reading / Level Context XLM spot price (Friday) $0.167 Trading slightly lower after a weekly gain of over 10% Trendline breakout level $0.1580 Descending trendline cleared the previous day Transactions processed (Thursday) 14.19 million+ Highest level in the last quarter Funding rate (Friday) 0.011% Longs paying shorts, reflecting bullish positioning 50-day EMA $0.164 Nearby dynamic support 100-day EMA $0.180 Initial resistance on the upside 200-day EMA $0.215 / $0.2159 Key longer-term resistance area Fibonacci levels $0.201, $0.242, $0.275, $0.307 Retracement barriers from the broader downswing Support zone $0.164, $0.158, $0.136 EMA support, trendline area, and swing low floor

Price Structure: Breakout Faces EMA and Fibonacci Hurdles

On the technical front, XLM was quoted at $0.166 on Friday after closing above the descending trendline around $0.1580 the previous day. Even with the breakout, the token continues to trade below its medium- and long-term Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), reflecting an ongoing corrective profile within a wider downtrend.

The 100-day EMA at $0.180 is acting as the first notable resistance, with the price also remaining well underneath the 200-day EMA at $0.215. At the same time, the 50-day EMA at $0.164 has shifted into a support role, offering nearby dynamic cushioning under spot prices.

Momentum indicators are signaling a moderation of selling pressure. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering around 55, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram has turned slightly positive. Together, these suggest that bearish momentum has eased, although the overall structure has not yet fully reversed into a confirmed uptrend.

Key Levels to Watch: Support and Resistance Map

On the upside, traders are monitoring a sequence of resistance levels that could define the next leg of price action. Immediate resistance lies at the 100-day EMA near $0.180. Just above, the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the broader decline is located around $0.201, followed by the 200-day EMA near $0.2159.

Further overhead, additional Fibonacci retracement barriers are clustered around $0.242 and $0.275, with a deeper retracement level near $0.307 representing a more distant hurdle.

On the downside, the first line of defense sits at the 50-day EMA at $0.164. Below that, the area around the prior breakout zone near $0.158 becomes critical support; a failure to hold this region would put the $0.136 swing low back in focus. At that lower level, the Fibonacci anchor provides a more substantial technical floor.

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