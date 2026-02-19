Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » GBP/MXN hovers above lows unseen since July 2024

GBP/MXN hovers above lows unseen since July 2024

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated:

The GBP/MXN currency pair hovered above a 19-month low of 23.1805 on Thursday, as easing labor market conditions and softer inflation in the United Kingdom have bolstered the likelihood that the Bank of England will deliver additional interest rate cuts later this year.

The UK Consumer Price Index rose 3.0% year-on-year in January, down from 3.4% YoY in December. It has been the lowest inflation rate since March 2025 and came in line with market consensus.

Core CPI increased 3.1% year-on-year in January, compared to 3.2% in the prior month, also in line with expectations.

At the same time, UK wage growth has been the slowest since the three months to January 2022. Regular pay, excluding bonuses, increased 4.2% year-on-year to GBP 691 per week in the three months to December, slowing from a 4.4% surge in the preceding period.

And, the UK unemployment rate went up to 5.2% in the three months to December from 5.1% in the previous period.

The data added to the case for further policy easing by the Bank of England. According to Reuters, interest rate futures were pricing in nearly 90% odds of a March rate cut by the BoE, compared to 80% before the data.

Market players will also be looking into the minutes from the Mexican central bank’s February meeting due later today.

Banco de México left its key policy rate without change at 7% at its February 5th meeting, following 12 consecutive rate cuts in an easing cycle that began in March 2024.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News