Siemens Healthineers Cut to Hold as Deutsche Bank Flags Overhang Risk

Siemens Healthineers Cut to Hold as Deutsche Bank Flags Overhang Risk

Written by Brian McColl
, | Updated: December 4, 2025

Key Moments

  • Deutsche Bank lowered Siemens Healthineers from “buy” to “hold” and reduced its price target to €46 from €57.
  • Siemens AG plans to cut its 67% stake in Siemens Healthineers to about 30% via a 30% spin and a potential 7% market placement beforehand.
  • Deutsche Bank expects prolonged share-price pressure and possible flowback risk as Siemens AG ultimately targets a stake of below 20%.

Deutsche Bank Shifts to Cautious Stance

Investing.com — Deutsche Bank has downgraded Siemens Healthineers to “hold” from “buy,” pointing to a persistent share-price overhang stemming from Siemens AG’s intention to substantially cut its stake in the medical-technology group. Alongside the rating change, the brokerage lowered its price target for the stock to €46 from €57.

Analyst Falko Friedrichs said the revised recommendation reflects anticipated pressure on Siemens Healthineers’ shares as Siemens AG proceeds with its strategy to unwind a large portion of its holding.

Planned Stake Reduction by Siemens AG

Siemens AG currently holds 67% of Siemens Healthineers and is aiming to reduce that position to around 30%. The group plans to achieve this by spinning off a 30% stake. Ahead of this spin, Deutsche Bank expects that roughly 7% of shares could be placed directly into the market.

ItemDetail
Current Siemens AG stake in Siemens Healthineers67%
Intended post-spin stakeAbout 30%
Planned spin-off portion30% stake
Potential pre-spin market placementApproximately 7%
Indicated ultimate target stakeBelow 20%
Deutsche Bank rating change“Buy” to “Hold”
Deutsche Bank price targetCut to €46 from €57

Timeline Uncertainty and Flowback Concerns

Deutsche Bank highlighted that this restructuring process is likely to extend over a considerable period, as Siemens AG has not set out firm timelines for the reduction of its stake.

The brokerage also warned that the spin may trigger flowback risk, since a substantial volume of stock would be transferred to investors who may decide not to maintain their holdings.

Further Selling Pressure Seen Beyond the Spin

Friedrichs noted that Siemens AG has signaled an eventual ownership target of below 20%, implying that additional on-market share placements could follow even after the planned spin is completed.

Deutsche Bank concluded that this ongoing supply of shares from Siemens AG is likely to restrain Siemens Healthineers’ ability to outperform until the stake-reduction plan has run its course.

