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Home » Forex and Currency News » Pound-Dollar Rally Stalls as UOB Flags Weaker Upside

Pound-Dollar Rally Stalls as UOB Flags Weaker Upside

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
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Key Moments

  • GBP/USD reversed sharply after approaching 1.3600, retreating from a high of 1.3595 to a low of 1.3518.
  • UOB strategists now expect intraday GBP/USD moves to be contained within a 1.3495-1.3555 range.
  • A drop below 1.3480 would signal that the recent Pound advance has stalled, according to UOB.

Range-Bound Trading Expected After Failed Push Toward 1.3600

Strategists Quek Ser Leang and Lee Sue Ann at United Overseas Bank (UOB) note that GBP/USD lost steam after moving close to the 1.3600 level, triggering a sharp pullback. They now anticipate that intraday downside in the pair is likely to remain contained within a 1.3495-1.3555 band.

The analysts highlight that their prior view allowed for additional Pound gains, but only within a predefined range.

“While we stated yesterday that ‘there is room for GBP to rise,’ we held the view that ‘any advance is likely part of a range of 1.3545/1.3600.’ GBP subsequently rose near to the upper bound of our expected range (high was 1.3595) and then retreated sharply (low was 1.3518).”

Short-Term Technical View and Support Levels

According to UOB, the recent retreat has slightly strengthened downside momentum, but not enough to imply a sustained bearish phase at this stage.

“The slight increase in downward momentum is not strong enough to indicate a continued decline. However, GBP could edge lower, but this time around, any decline is likely part of a 1.3495/1.3555 range. In other words, GBP is unlikely to break clearly below 1.3495.”

The strategists continue to monitor a key support point that would mark a shift in the broader configuration if broken.

“Upward momentum is fading, and the likelihood of further GBP strength is decreasing. From here, a break below 1.3480 (no change in ‘strong support’ level) would suggest that GBP is not strengthening further.”

Key Levels for GBP/USD Highlighted by UOB

ReferenceLevelComment
Upper bound of prior expected range1.3600Price approached this area before reversing
Recent high1.3595Near the previously identified upper bound
Recent low1.3518Marked the sharp intraday retreat
New intraday range (lower bound)1.3495UOB does not expect a clear break below this level
New intraday range (upper bound)1.3555Short-term trading seen within this band
Strong support1.3480Break below would signal fading GBP strength
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