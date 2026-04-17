Pound-Dollar Rally Stalls as UOB Flags Weaker Upside

Key Moments
- GBP/USD reversed sharply after approaching 1.3600, retreating from a high of 1.3595 to a low of 1.3518.
- UOB strategists now expect intraday GBP/USD moves to be contained within a 1.3495-1.3555 range.
- A drop below 1.3480 would signal that the recent Pound advance has stalled, according to UOB.
Range-Bound Trading Expected After Failed Push Toward 1.3600
Strategists Quek Ser Leang and Lee Sue Ann at United Overseas Bank (UOB) note that GBP/USD lost steam after moving close to the 1.3600 level, triggering a sharp pullback. They now anticipate that intraday downside in the pair is likely to remain contained within a 1.3495-1.3555 band.
The analysts highlight that their prior view allowed for additional Pound gains, but only within a predefined range.
“While we stated yesterday that ‘there is room for GBP to rise,’ we held the view that ‘any advance is likely part of a range of 1.3545/1.3600.’ GBP subsequently rose near to the upper bound of our expected range (high was 1.3595) and then retreated sharply (low was 1.3518).”
Short-Term Technical View and Support Levels
According to UOB, the recent retreat has slightly strengthened downside momentum, but not enough to imply a sustained bearish phase at this stage.
“The slight increase in downward momentum is not strong enough to indicate a continued decline. However, GBP could edge lower, but this time around, any decline is likely part of a 1.3495/1.3555 range. In other words, GBP is unlikely to break clearly below 1.3495.”
The strategists continue to monitor a key support point that would mark a shift in the broader configuration if broken.
“Upward momentum is fading, and the likelihood of further GBP strength is decreasing. From here, a break below 1.3480 (no change in ‘strong support’ level) would suggest that GBP is not strengthening further.”
Key Levels for GBP/USD Highlighted by UOB
|Reference
|Level
|Comment
|Upper bound of prior expected range
|1.3600
|Price approached this area before reversing
|Recent high
|1.3595
|Near the previously identified upper bound
|Recent low
|1.3518
|Marked the sharp intraday retreat
|New intraday range (lower bound)
|1.3495
|UOB does not expect a clear break below this level
|New intraday range (upper bound)
|1.3555
|Short-term trading seen within this band
|Strong support
|1.3480
|Break below would signal fading GBP strength