Pound-Dollar Rally Stalls as UOB Flags Weaker Upside

Key Moments

GBP/USD reversed sharply after approaching 1.3600, retreating from a high of 1.3595 to a low of 1.3518.

UOB strategists now expect intraday GBP/USD moves to be contained within a 1.3495-1.3555 range.

A drop below 1.3480 would signal that the recent Pound advance has stalled, according to UOB.

Range-Bound Trading Expected After Failed Push Toward 1.3600

Strategists Quek Ser Leang and Lee Sue Ann at United Overseas Bank (UOB) note that GBP/USD lost steam after moving close to the 1.3600 level, triggering a sharp pullback. They now anticipate that intraday downside in the pair is likely to remain contained within a 1.3495-1.3555 band.

The analysts highlight that their prior view allowed for additional Pound gains, but only within a predefined range.

“While we stated yesterday that ‘there is room for GBP to rise,’ we held the view that ‘any advance is likely part of a range of 1.3545/1.3600.’ GBP subsequently rose near to the upper bound of our expected range (high was 1.3595) and then retreated sharply (low was 1.3518).”

Short-Term Technical View and Support Levels

According to UOB, the recent retreat has slightly strengthened downside momentum, but not enough to imply a sustained bearish phase at this stage.

“The slight increase in downward momentum is not strong enough to indicate a continued decline. However, GBP could edge lower, but this time around, any decline is likely part of a 1.3495/1.3555 range. In other words, GBP is unlikely to break clearly below 1.3495.”

The strategists continue to monitor a key support point that would mark a shift in the broader configuration if broken.

“Upward momentum is fading, and the likelihood of further GBP strength is decreasing. From here, a break below 1.3480 (no change in ‘strong support’ level) would suggest that GBP is not strengthening further.”

Key Levels for GBP/USD Highlighted by UOB