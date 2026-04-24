Geopolitics and Tight Supply Lift Oil Prices

Key Moments:

BNY’s Bob Savage highlights Brent crude’s sharp gains. He links them to Iran war disruptions in global oil and LNG supply.

The International Energy Agency expects a tight global gas market. It should last at least two more years. It also projects a cumulative shortfall of around 120 billion cubic meters between 2026 and 2030.

Damaged Qatari facilities and delayed LNG expansion reduce liquefaction capacity. As a result, new U.S.-led supply growth is slowing.

Oil Prices Reflect Ongoing Geopolitical Stress

BNY’s Bob Savage says oil remains a key market signal. The Iran war is disrupting supply chains. As a result, Brent crude is moving sharply higher.

These gains reflect rising risk premia. They come from concerns over production and export disruptions.

However, markets are not fully reacting to short-term escalation risks. Many investors are “looking through” the tension. They still expect a possible deal.

IEA Sees Prolonged Tightness in Global Gas Market

The International Energy Agency expects a tight gas market for at least two years. This outlook is tied to the Iran war. The conflict is disrupting supply chains. It is also delaying LNG expansion projects.

In addition, the war has removed major oil and LNG capacity from the market. Damage to facilities in Qatar has reduced liquefaction output. Repairs may take years. As a result, expected supply growth is being delayed.

Supply Disruptions and Capacity Damage

The conflict has removed around one-fifth of global oil and LNG supply. This has tightened market conditions.

At the same time, damage to Qatari infrastructure has reduced LNG output. Liquefaction capacity is lower. Therefore, new supply timelines have shifted. U.S.-led LNG projects are now expected later than planned.

Key Energy Market Impacts Details Oil price signal Brent is rising sharply due to ongoing supply disruptions from the Iran war. Removed supply The conflict has taken about one-fifth of global oil and LNG supply offline. Qatari liquefaction capacity Damage has reduced output. Full repairs may take several years. Global gas market balance The International Energy Agency expects tight conditions for at least two years. Projected gas shortfall (2026–2030) The IEA estimates a cumulative gap of around 120 billion cubic meters.

Projected Shortfall and Demand Response

The International Energy Agency projects a global gas shortfall of around 120 billion cubic meters between 2026 and 2030. This reinforces expectations of prolonged tightness. Supply is not keeping up with earlier forecasts. Conflict disruptions are a key reason.

Meanwhile, demand is weakening in some regions. In Asia, consumption has softened. High prices and policy measures are driving this shift. As a result, users are switching fuels or cutting usage.

Adjustments in Key Importing Regions

Higher prices are changing consumption behavior. Policy responses are also playing a role. In Asia, importers are reducing gas demand. They are switching to alternative fuels where possible.

Overall, demand adjustments are increasing. Yet supply remains constrained. Therefore, oil continues to act as a key barometer for energy and financial markets.