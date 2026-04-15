Bitcoin Holds Ground Above $74,000 as Risk Sentiment Improves

Key Moments

Bitcoin traded at $74,018.7, down 0.7%, after briefly nearing $76,000 in the prior 24 hours.

Improved global risk appetite, easing U.S. inflation data, and hopes for renewed U.S.-Iran talks supported recent gains.

Altcoins pulled back, with Ethereum down 2.4%, XRP down 1.2%, and Solana lower by 4%.

Bitcoin Stays Elevated After Break Above $74,000

Bitcoin held on to the bulk of its recent gains on Wednesday after a sharp move higher above $74,000 in the previous session, supported by a pickup in global risk appetite and optimism over possible renewed diplomacy between the U.S. and Iran.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency was last quoted 0.7% lower at $74,018.7 by 02:48 ET (06:48 GMT). In the prior 24 hours, Bitcoin briefly approached the $76,000 level before upside momentum cooled as some investors locked in profits.

Correlation With Equities and Macro Drivers

The latest advance in Bitcoin tracked a strong rally in global equity markets. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended the previous session just below its record peak, while the Nasdaq logged a solid gain. Asian equity benchmarks extended those gains on Wednesday.

Risk sentiment improved as investors reacted to signs that geopolitical tensions could ease. Sentiment was bolstered after U.S. President Donald Trump indicated that talks with Iran could resume, fueling hopes that the Middle East conflict might see some de-escalation.

These developments unfolded even as overall tensions remained high. The U.S. has initiated a naval blockade of vessels departing Iranian ports, and Tehran has threatened to retaliate against ports in neighboring Gulf states following the collapse of weekend talks.

A softer U.S. inflation backdrop also contributed to the supportive tone. Producer price data came in below expectations, reinforcing the view that pipeline price pressures are moderating and helping to temper concerns that interest rates will need to stay restrictive for an extended period.

Institutional Flows and Sensitivity to Macro Events

Market reports indicated ongoing accumulation by larger market participants, with on-chain data pointing to persistent inflows into major wallets.

In recent sessions, Bitcoin has increasingly moved in line with equity benchmarks, underscoring its growing sensitivity to shifts in macroeconomic conditions and geopolitical headlines. Any setback in U.S.-Iran discussions or a renewed surge in oil prices could weaken risk sentiment and exert pressure on cryptocurrency prices.

Major Crypto Prices

Asset Latest Move Price / Change Bitcoin -0.7% $74,018.7 Ethereum (world no.2) -2.4% $2,317.92 XRP (world no. 3) -1.2% $1.35 Solana -4% Not specified Cardano -2% Not specified Polygon -2% Not specified Dogecoin -0.3% Not specified

Altcoins See Modest Pullback

After registering sharp gains in the previous session, most major alternative cryptocurrencies slipped on Wednesday.

World no.2 crypto Ethereum declined 2.4% to $2,317.92, while world no. 3 crypto XRP was down 1.2% at $1.35. Solana fell 4%, and Cardano and Polygon each lost 2%.

In the meme-token segment, Dogecoin edged 0.3% lower.