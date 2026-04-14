Silver Extends Rally Above Key Technical Levels

Key Moments

Silver extends its rally from the mid-$72.00s and trades near $76.80 during Tuesday’s Asian session.

XAG/USD holds above the 38.2% Fibonacci level and tests the 200-period EMA on the 4-hour chart.

Key resistance stands at $78.69, $81.13, $82.88, $88.85, and $96.45, while support sits at $74.50 and $69.31.

Technical Setup: Bulls Test Key Resistance

Silver (XAG/USD) continues to rise after rebounding from the mid-$72.00s. During Tuesday’s Asian session, price moves closer to $76.80. Buyers now push to break above the 200-period EMA on the 4-hour chart.

At the same time, price holds well above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the March drop. This supports a bullish outlook. In addition, momentum indicators confirm strength. The RSI stays near 60, while the MACD histogram remains slightly positive. As a result, upward momentum continues to build.

Upside Levels: Focus on Fibonacci Targets

A clear break above the 200-period EMA could trigger further gains. If that happens, price may move toward the 50% Fibonacci level at $78.69. After that, bulls may target the monthly high near $81.13.

Moreover, stronger buying could push price toward the 61.8% Fibonacci level at $82.88. Above this zone, resistance appears at $88.85. In the longer term, the cycle high near $96.45 becomes the next key level.

Key XAG/USD Technical Levels Price Reference Immediate resistance $76.80 Recent trading zone Next target $78.69 50% Fibonacci level Monthly high $81.13 Recent peak Further resistance $82.88 61.8% Fibonacci level Higher barrier $88.85 Resistance zone Cycle high $96.45 Long-term peak First support $74.50 38.2% Fibonacci level Deeper support $69.31 23.6% Fibonacci level Lower support Below $67.00 Structural floor

Downside Risk: Support Levels in Focus

On the downside, the $74.50 level offers strong support. Traders will watch this area closely. A pullback toward this zone may attract fresh buyers.

However, if selling pressure increases, price could fall toward $69.31. Beyond that, deeper losses may test levels below $67.00.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Market Context: Silver Overview

Silver is a widely traded precious metal. It serves as both a store of value and an industrial asset. Although it gets less attention than gold, investors often use it for diversification.

Traders can gain exposure in several ways. These include physical silver, such as coins and bars, or exchange-traded funds that track its price.

Key Drivers of Silver Prices

Several factors influence silver prices. For example, geopolitical tensions can increase demand for safe-haven assets. However, silver reacts less strongly than gold.

In addition, interest rates play a key role. Lower rates make silver more attractive because it does not pay interest. Meanwhile, the US Dollar also matters. A weaker dollar often supports silver, while a stronger one can weigh on prices.

Other drivers include mining supply, recycling flows, and investment demand.

Industrial Demand and Global Trends

Industrial demand is a major factor for silver. The metal is widely used in electronics and solar energy. It also has very high electrical conductivity.

Therefore, strong industrial activity can lift prices. In contrast, slower growth may reduce demand.

Global trends also matter. Economic activity in the US and China affects industrial use. At the same time, demand for silver jewelry in India supports overall consumption.

Relationship with Gold

Silver often follows gold due to their shared safe-haven role. As a result, traders closely watch the gold/silver ratio.

This ratio shows how many ounces of silver equal one ounce of gold. A high ratio may suggest silver is undervalued. In contrast, a low ratio may indicate the opposite.