EUR/CAD Holds Firm as Oil Falls and Eurozone Data Nears

Key Moments

EUR/CAD traded near 1.5990 on Tuesday during European hours after recovering losses from the previous session.

WTI crude oil pulled back to about $99.60 per barrel following four consecutive daily gains, weighing on the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar.

German Retail Sales fell 0.6% MoM in February versus expectations for a 0.2% rise, while markets awaited German labor data and preliminary Eurozone HICP.

EUR/CAD Supported as Canadian Dollar Softens

EUR/CAD recovered from the prior trading day’s setback and was changing hands around 1.5990 during European dealings on Tuesday. The pair held its ground as the Canadian Dollar (CAD) came under pressure, with the currency’s commodity-linked profile hurt by a pullback in crude oil prices.

Softer oil was associated with growing speculation that US President Donald Trump could move to end the Iran conflict, easing concerns about prolonged supply disruptions that had recently supported energy markets.

Oil Rally Pauses After Four-Day Climb

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude reversed course after four straight sessions of gains, trading near $99.60 per barrel at the time of writing. According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Trump “signaled to aides a willingness to halt the campaign against the Iran war even if the Strait of Hormuz remains largely shut.”

Analysts described the decline in crude as a short-lived reaction to the latest headlines, emphasizing that a sustained downtrend would hinge on a full restoration of flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

Asset Recent Performance Comment EUR/CAD Near 1.5990 Recovered prior day’s losses during European hours WTI Crude Oil About $99.60/barrel Fell after four consecutive daily gains

Euro Resilient Despite Weak German Retail Data

The Euro (EUR) maintained a firmer tone against the Canadian Dollar even after the release of softer-than-expected German Retail Sales figures. Market participants shifted focus toward upcoming German Unemployment data and the preliminary Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) later in the day.

In February, German Retail Sales declined 0.6% Month-on-Month (MoM), missing market forecasts for a 0.2% increase. January’s reading was revised down to a 1.1% drop from the previously reported -0.9%. On an annual basis, Retail Sales rose 0.7%, below expectations of 1% and slower than the prior 1.2%.

Policy Commentary from Bank of France

Bank of France Governor François Villeroy de Galhau stated on Monday that policymakers are prepared to respond if energy-driven inflation pressures broaden. He also remarked that the energy shock related to the Iran war is likely to be inflationary in the near term, while emphasizing that the European Central Bank cannot prevent the initial spike in prices.

Details on German Retail Sales Indicator

The Retail Sales data published by the Statistisches Bundesamt Deutschland tracks changes in sales across the German retail sector, providing a short-term gauge of consumer spending dynamics. Percentage changes reflect the pace of growth or contraction in retail activity and are closely watched as a signal of underlying consumer demand. Stronger readings are typically interpreted as supportive, or bullish, for the Euro, whereas weaker outcomes are viewed as negative, or bearish, for the currency.

Economic Indicator Frequency Last Release Time German Retail Sales (MoM) Monthly Tue Mar 31, 2026 06:00