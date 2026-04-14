Citi Profit Surges as Market Volatility Boosts Trading

Key Moments

Citigroup’s first-quarter profit increased 42% to $5.8 billion, or $3.06 per share, from $4.1 billion, or $1.96 per share, a year earlier.

Total markets revenue rose 19% year-over-year to $7.2 billion, helping drive Citi’s highest quarterly revenue in a decade at $24.6 billion.

The bank posted a 13.1% return on tangible common equity in the quarter, exceeding its full-year target range of 10% to 11%.

Trading and Volatility Power Earnings Upside

Citigroup’s first-quarter results showed a 42% jump in profit as global uncertainty and market swings drove clients to trade more actively and reshuffle portfolios. The bank reported net income of $5.8 billion, or $3.06 per share, for the three months ended March 31, compared with $4.1 billion, or $1.96 per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Trading operations benefited from pronounced volatility across multiple asset classes. The escalation of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran intensified tensions in the Middle East and disrupted oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. At the same time, concerns about AI-related disruption sparked a sell-off in software stocks. Those cross-asset moves, combined with client portfolio rebalancing and sharper price swings, supported higher trading volumes.

Total markets revenue climbed 19% from a year earlier to $7.2 billion, contributing to Citigroup’s strongest quarterly revenue performance in ten years at $24.6 billion.

Detailed Performance Across Trading Desks

Citi’s trading franchise recorded broad-based strength across major product lines. Revenue in equities trading advanced 39% year-over-year. Fixed income trading revenue increased 13% over the same period.

Within fixed income, rates and currencies revenue grew 6%, while other fixed income revenue rose 27%, supported by robust results in commodities.

Metric Result / Change Net income $5.8 billion Earnings per share $3.06 Prior-year net income $4.1 billion Prior-year earnings per share $1.96 Total revenue $24.6 billion Total markets revenue $7.2 billion (up 19% year-over-year) Return on tangible common equity (quarter) 13.1% Full-year ROTE target 10% – 11%

Profitability and Peer Context

Citigroup delivered a 13.1% return on tangible common equity in the quarter, surpassing its stated full-year goal of 10% to 11%. The bank described itself as the third-largest U.S. lender.

The earnings release followed a strong start to the bank reporting season. Goldman Sachs (N:GS) opened the period on Monday, topping profit expectations, supported by dealmaking and equities trading. On Tuesday, JPMorgan Chase (N:JPM), described as the largest U.S. lender, and Wells Fargo (N:WFC) also reported first-quarter profit figures that exceeded estimates. Bank of America (N:BAC) and Morgan Stanley (N:MS) were scheduled to report on Wednesday, April 15.

Investment Banking: Dealmaking Momentum Holds

Sustained activity in capital markets and advisory contributed to stronger performance in Citigroup’s banking division. Revenue for the unit increased 15% in the quarter, driven by robust deal flow.

Equity underwriting fees climbed 64%, while M&A advisory fees grew 19%. These gains were partially offset by a 6% decline in fees from fixed income underwriting.

Prolonged geopolitical uncertainty did not significantly affect transactions during the first quarter, but it has the potential to weigh on future dealmaking and disrupt the current positive trajectory.

Industry-wide, investment banking revenue rose nearly 14% to about $28.2 billion in the first quarter, according to Dealogic. Within that landscape, Citigroup ranked fifth by fees among global banks during the period.

Net Interest Income and Consumer Businesses

Net interest income – the spread between what the bank earns on loans and what it pays on deposits – increased 12%.

Citigroup’s wealth management and retail banking division recorded 11% revenue growth after adjusting for asset transfers completed over the past 12 months. Despite that expansion, the unit produced the lowest return within the firm, generating a 10.8% return on tangible common equity.

Share Performance and Turnaround Progress

Citigroup’s shares have advanced 104.9% over the last 12 months, outpacing Wall Street peers and the KBW bank index. The move has been attributed to investor optimism about the bank’s ongoing restructuring under CEO Jane Fraser. Despite the stock’s strong performance, Citi’s valuation was described as still trailing that of its peers.