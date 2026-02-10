Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » Bitcoin Dips Toward $68K Amid U.S. Data, Regulatory Watch

Bitcoin Dips Toward $68K Amid U.S. Data, Regulatory Watch

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Bitcoin traded 1.3% lower at $68,431 by 14:39 GMT, staying locked in a $68,000 to $72,000 range after rebounding from recent lows near $60,000.
  • Market attention has shifted to upcoming U.S. jobs and CPI inflation releases, as well as uncertainty around future Federal Reserve leadership and policy stance.
  • South Korean exchange Bithumb mistakenly credited users with 620,000 bitcoins – about $44 billion – before recovering 99.7% of the coins, intensifying calls for tighter regulation.

Bitcoin Holds in Tight Range Below $70,000

Bitcoin traded under the $70,000 mark on Tuesday, struggling again to extend its latest rebound from lows near $60,000, as investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of key U.S. economic releases.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency was last quoted 1.3% lower at $68,431 by 14:39 GMT.

In recent sessions, Bitcoin prices have largely moved within a band between $68,000 and $72,000. This consolidation followed a volatile stretch in which the token dropped to around $60,000 – levels not seen since October 2024 – before staging a relief rally that briefly carried it back above $70,000.

The prior decline was driven in part by liquidation-related selling, as leveraged positions were forced to unwind during the steep move lower.

Macro Data and Fed Uncertainty in Focus

Market participants are now closely watching upcoming U.S. macroeconomic indicators that could influence expectations for Federal Reserve policy decisions.

The release of the monthly U.S. jobs report, which had been postponed due to a brief government shutdown, is scheduled for Wednesday.

Later in the week, attention will turn to U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) data due on Friday. The inflation reading is regarded as a key input for shaping market views on potential interest rate cuts.

At the same time, investors remain wary about a pending shift in Federal Reserve leadership following President Donald Trump’s nomination of Kevin Warsh as the next Fed chair. Traders are assessing how a potentially more hawkish policy approach under Warsh could impact liquidity conditions and demand for speculative assets such as Bitcoin.

Bithumb Glitch Highlights Structural Risks in Crypto Infrastructure

Regulatory concerns in the digital asset space were amplified after a major operational error at South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb during a promotional campaign.

The exchange mistakenly transferred approximately $44 billion worth of bitcoin to customers on Friday, after incorrectly crediting accounts with 620,000 bitcoins instead of small cash rewards. The erroneous allocations prompted a sharp round of selling before the issue was identified, with 99.7% of the coins ultimately recovered.

Lee Chan-jin, governor of the Financial Supervisory Service, said the episode exposed structural weaknesses in electronic systems for virtual assets and highlighted the urgency of strengthening oversight frameworks and legislation to bring digital asset markets under more robust regulatory supervision.

Altcoins Track Bitcoin Lower

Broader cryptocurrency markets were under pressure on Tuesday, with most major altcoins trading weaker alongside Bitcoin.

AssetMovePrice / Range Detail
Bitcoin (BTC)-1.3%$68,431 by 14:39 GMT; recent range between $68,000 and $72,000
Ethereum (ETH)Nearly -2%$2,011
XRPAbout -2%$1.40
Solana (SOL)-1% to -2%Price not specified
Cardano (ADA)-1% to -2%Price not specified
Polygon (MATIC)-1% to -2%Price not specified
Dogecoin (DOGE)-2.6%Price not specified

Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, declined nearly 2% to $2,011. XRP, the third-largest, slipped about 2% to $1.40.

Other major altcoins, including Solana, Cardano, and Polygon, traded between 1% and 2% lower. Among meme-focused tokens, Dogecoin fell 2.6%.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Lowe’s overtakes Orchard Supply due to bankruptcyLowe’s overtakes Orchard Supply due to bankruptcy Lowes Companies is expected to buy the majority of assets of Orchard Supply Hardware Stores Corp. for $205 million after the latter filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection according to court documents. The company was part of Sears Holdings […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/CAD daily forecastForex Market: EUR/CAD daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session EUR/CAD traded within the range of 1.5116-1.5293 and closed at 1.5132.At 7:52 GMT today EUR/CAD was gaining 0.07% for the day to trade at 1.5130. The pair touched a daily high at 1.5140 at 6:50 […]
  • Gold extends losses as Fed taper outlook weighsGold extends losses as Fed taper outlook weighs Gold declined for a second day, retreating from 1-month high as investors reassessed their expectations for the duration of the Fed stimulus program. A stronger dollar also weighed, while assets in the SPDR Gold Trust, the biggest […]
  • WTI futures rise on US optimism, weak dollarWTI futures rise on US optimism, weak dollar West Texas Intermediate crude rose for the first time in three sessions as rising optimism for the US economic recovery bolstered demand outlook, offsetting an unexpected contraction in the countrys manufacturing sector. A weaker dollar, […]
  • Apple share price gains as hype builds up ahead of major eventApple share price gains as hype builds up ahead of major event Apple Inc, the worlds most valuable company, is already reaping rewards from the yet-to-come official presentation of its latest gadgets, as investors bump up their valuation of Apples stock in pre-market and European trade.In just a few […]
  • Gold trading outlook: futures swing back to gains on Greek worriesGold trading outlook: futures swing back to gains on Greek worries Gold edged up on Friday to end two days of losses ahead of the US December employment report, heading to its first weekly increase in a month after it was boosted by Greek political turmoil and strong Chinese demand. Comex gold for […]